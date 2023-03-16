Community Board 9 will continue its efforts to address many of the same issues it has pursued in the past year, including around the Richmond Hill Library, ongoing nightclub concerns and the need for a new middle school, under largely the same leadership as last year.
Sherry Algredo was re-elected as chair at Tuesday night’s meeting with Sandra Datnarain as second vice chair and John Carter as the treasurer. Kenichi Wilson, who chaired the board before Algredo and was first vice chair under her, was replaced by Faiuze Ali, previously chair of the Transportation Committee.
Algredo dedicated her nomination to Jan Fenster, a former board member who passed away in February. A representative from the office of Councilmember Lynn Schulman (D-Forest Hills) said a street co-naming for Fenster would be proposed.
Algredo’s report to the board included an update on the Richmond Hill Library, for which renovations have been delayed since 2016. Last year, the board called for the city Comptroller’s Office to conduct an audit and investigation into the hold-up.
Algredo said a meeting was held Tuesday with the Queens Public Library and community boards and she was told the library project is on track. It is set to wrap up in 2027, the Chronicle reported in November. In the meantime, Algredo is pushing for an alternative to temporary trailers or library vans while construction is underway, but budgeting issues stand in the way.
Later on, Seth Wellins, who co-chairs the Education and Youth Services Committee, called proposed city cuts to library funding “very disturbing.”
“I hope that we can craft some kind of a response to that. It’s just outrageous that we’re going to be cutting library funds ... spending a huge amount of money on a lot of nonsense and terrible things like jails, for example,” Wellins said, referring to the plans for community jails to replace Rikers Island. He added that the board is still waiting on a response from the comptroller on the library audit.
Algredo also provided an update on Blend Lounge, which residents have demanded the board address. In November, it voted to send a letter to the State Liquor Authority seeking to have Blend’s license revoked.
An email from the office of state Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. (D-Woodhaven) also expressed constituent concerns and cited the 102nd Precinct’s reports. A hearing was initiated earlier this month in which the club’s owners allegedly requested to pay a fine and receive a conditional license. The hearing was postponed until later this month, Algredo said, and although Blend requested the board speak to the senator’s office on its behalf, she said the decision stands and the board will not partake in any further conversations.
In other board news, Education Committee Co-chair Alexandria Sumpter-Delves said a letter of parent testimonials regarding the proposed elementary school for the former Rubie’s Costume Co. site on Jamaica Avenue and the desire for it instead to be a middle school is being drafted. Concerns will be brought to Schulman, and advocates hope a middle school can be considered “before concrete is poured,” Sumpter-Delves said.
Nina Kilkarni spoke on behalf of her neighbors, one of whom is on crutches after being hit by a car at the intersection of Abingdon Road and Park Lane South in Kew Gardens.
“There’s been a number of people who have been hit or nearly hit at this particular intersection,” she said, adding that they would like to see speed cameras installed there.
