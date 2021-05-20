“Is this your first time back? Do you know the rules?”
A security guard will probably stop and question you on your way into the Hillcrest Public Library, but don’t worry, you’re not in trouble. The extra watchman is an added safety precaution to ensure patrons know the new, Covid-era standards before entering the library doors. At Hillcrest, that means limitations on the amount of patrons allowed inside at a time, browsing time and computer usage — visitors cannot stay inside the building for longer than 30 minutes. No exceptions.
In addition to time restrictions, patrons can expect other safety measures that have become staples of public spaces: Plexiglas barriers, hand sanitizing stations, mask requirements and social distancing markers.
The 187th Street and Union Turnpike library was one of 14 branches to enter Phase Two of the Queens Public Library reopening process May 10, nearly 15 months after it shut down at the start of the pandemic. The upgrade meant bookworms could graduate from picking up reads they had selected online to browsing through the shelves themselves.
“It feels great,” said Antje Wedding, who carried several novels to the checkout line. The library lover described her longing for the branch’s reopening as “more than missing.”
“You have to order them online, the books, and then you wait and you wait and you either get nothing for weeks or you get three immediately. It’s been hard.”
For most of the pandemic, the QPL had only been offering virtual programming and access to its Mail-A-Book program, which delivered materials to the doors of homebound customers. While she appreciated the branch continuing pickup and to-go service, Wedding said it wasn’t the same as perusing through the library aisles and flipping through book jackets herself.
Books weren’t the only thing Wedding missed — for the community of Hillcrest, the reopening of its smaller-sized library was like a homecoming. It was an opportunity for community members to see each other once again — socially distanced and masked-up, of course — and to quell fears by learning that older friends had made it through the pandemic healthy and now vaccinated.
“It’s so interesting because in a local community library like Hillcrest it’s a little bit different than some of the bigger ones because it’s just the same families over and over again usually ... I’ve really built relationships with a lot of these families and I’ve seen their kids grow up and it’s been really sad to not see them for such long periods of time,” said Ashley Henrichs, Hillcrest’s assistant manager.
Henrichs expected the reopening to be anxiety-inducing, especially because cardholders from other branches that have not yet reopened for browsing would be visiting Hillcrest. She was unsure patrons would respect the mask policy or maintain social distance guidelines, and worried the 30-minute time limits would not be respected. Instead, she found the first week back to be one filled with joy and excitement. Cardholders were just plain grateful to be back, she said.
The assistant manager had spent the pandemic adjusting to the constantly changing nature of the library in order to adapt to the needs of the community. Henrichs threw herself into online programming after she realized it was an opportunity to provide some level of service to patrons; she started to virtually read books to children for a “Storytime from Home” segment, before she and a few other librarians formed the “Children’s Online Programming Committee” to put out a rotating virtual programming schedule that could be tuned into for free via social media. Since July, she’s been one of the leading librarians who have facilitated the Queens Public Library reopening, which kickstarted its first phase last July.
Phase One encouraged readers to reserve books online and pick them up at selected branches as the copies became available, but did not allow for indoor activity, such as browsing, reference service, seating, conference room usage, book donations, computer time or restroom usage.
Though not typically thought of as vital library services, the latter two were sorely missed by some members of the community.
“Something that is very lacking now, especially now in the pandemic, is the expectation to go to a place that is safe where you’re not expected to spend money, it’s open to everybody. The library has really been that place for a lot of people and I think the pandemic has really highlighted how important that really is,” Henrichs said.
Closed libraries meant closed amenities, including restrooms. She called the shuttered access, especially for those experiencing homelessness and who rely on the library as a safe haven, a “public health concern.”
Even when the branches were closed to the public, librarians tried to offer as many services as possible while still adhering to safety guidelines. The Queens Public Library partnered with the city to offer its technology to students to complete their schoolwork, and some branches offered remote printing services so patrons could print out resumes, tax documents and other important paperwork. Hillcrest continues to offer the service even as visitors are allowed to come in and print from the computers themselves.
Terrance of Fresh Meadows was one of the thousands of Queens residents who lost their jobs during the pandemic, but has been unable to sign up for unemployment. Though he has his own laptop and internet connection at home, Terrance, who said he’s “not so computer-savvy,” struggled to maneuver his way through the website.
The state is holding onto four checks in his name until he officially registers for Pandemic Unemployment, which he was only able to do with the help of QPL staff.
“This is one of the only places I can come and get the help. Without access it’s hard. You just can’t do anything,” Terrance said. “This place, so far, has been very helpful.”
Libraries across the borough are continuing to slowly reopen. Another 12 locations will open their doors and enter Phase Two on May 24.
The Queens Public Library is still determining the feasibility of offering in-person programming later this year, but warned that visits to its branches would reflect the “new realities” of the post-pandemic world.
