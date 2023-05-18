City Hall is seeking to house migrants in public libraries, the Queens Chronicle has learned.
“The mayor is asking Queens Library to consider buildings,” an official familiar with the effort, who works in a separate city department, told the Queens Chronicle Tuesday. “They’re asking our agency ... to look at what buildings are available.”
No one could say how many libraries might be utilized or name specific branches. City Hall has inquired about the habitability of both libraries that are open and those that are shut down for renovations, the source said.
The Mayor’s Office has reviewed hundreds of sites across the city, including libraries, as potential sites for housing migrants and “will communicate the ones that are chosen,” another official said.
The Department of Design and Construction, which oversees city building and renovation projects including those at public libraries, “is assisting with site reviews for all different kinds of locations” to house migrants, a spokesman said via email. Asked if that includes libraries, he said, “I really don’t know if libraries are included but I would not be surprised. We built vaccination centers in libraries during COVID.”
The spokesman did, however, note that a particular Queens Library official “is aware of” the effort. That official could not immediately be reached for comment. Library President and CEO Dennis Walcott said he had no new information on the matter and a spokeswoman for the Queens Library said she had to refer questions to City Hall.
In response to those questions, City Hall emailed the Queens Chronicle a statement but did not address specifics.
“As the mayor has said for months, we are facing an enormous humanitarian crisis, having served more than 65,000 asylum seekers in New York City since last year,” a spokesperson said. “As Title 42 lifts and we see the numbers of arrivals climb, no option is off the table. We have already opened approximately 150 sites to shelter asylum seekers in New York City. We will continue to communicate with local elected officials as we open sites during this rapidly evolving emergency.”
Busloads of unauthorized immigrants and asylum seekers are arriving in the city every day. Nearly half the city’s hotel rooms are now occupied by the migrants, Mayor Adams said Wednesday. He recently estimated the cost to the city between this fiscal year and next as at least $4.2 billion, and that was before the lifting of the Title 42 health restriction that enabled authorities to turn many migrants away at the border.
The source who initially told the Chronicle about the library housing possibility said liability issues are a concern, as are practical considerations.
“There aren’t enough bathrooms, there are no showers; they want to put, you know, 20 families in there and close them down, and it’s absolutely ridiculous,” the official said. “I’m not against justice for people, giving people homes, but you start doing this, you’re going to the other end of the spectrum.
“They’re looking at every opportunity to fill this need for the asylum seekers.”
The Chronicle reached out to five City Council members from Queens for their take.
Councilwoman Joann Ariola (R-Ozone Park) said via email, “I oppose any plans that would place people into our libraries for habitation. These buildings are meant to provide educational resources for our communities, not to provide shelter for asylum seekers.”
Councilman Bob Holden (D-Maspeth) also stands opposed to the idea.
“Our city has gone above and beyond to house migrants, but the responsibility for the migrant crisis falls squarely on the failed policies of the Biden Administration,” he said via email. “Our limited resources, such as schools and libraries, should not be used to accommodate this overwhelming burden. We’ve reached a breaking point, and it’s time for the federal government to take action. Buses should be directed to the White House, where the decisions that caused this crisis were made.”
The offices of Council Speaker Adrienne Adams (D-Jamaica) and Councilman Shekar Krishnan (D-Jackson Heights), who serves on the Immigration Committee, did not respond to requests for information and their position on using libraries for shelter.
Councilwoman Vickie Paladino (R-Whitestone) said in a phone interview that she had no information about plans to use any libraries as shelters, stressing that point vis-a-vis those in her district in particular.
“I’ve heard officially that they’re using every possible space,” Paladino said, adding that “the city is definitely doing its best” to accommodate people but that “we are being overrun.”
And she would oppose any use of libraries as shelters for migrants.
“Just as they don’t belong in our schools, they don’t belong in our libraries,” Paladino said.
