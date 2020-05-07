As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to stress New York City health systems, local Coca-Cola bottler Liberty Coca-Cola Beverages is showing its appreciation for health care heroes by donating hundreds of face masks and cases of various beverages to NYC Health + Hospitals’ 11 locations. The donations were delivered to all the H+H facilities last week.
“At Liberty Coca-Cola, we take pride in the communities where we live and work, and we have never been prouder to be New Yorkers than in this moment,” said Paul Mulligan, Co-Owner and CEO, Liberty Coca-Cola Beverages. “From the Bronx to Brooklyn, our nurses, doctors and health care professionals have served our communities with such selflessness and heroism that we wanted to do some small part to thank them.
“We hope that these masks and beverages can bring some relief to the staff at NYC Health + Hospitals, especially as they strive to serve New Yorkers without regard to race, religion, identified gender, immigration status and ability to pay.”
Liberty coordinated with representatives from MetroPlusHealth, whose parent company is NYC Health + Hospitals, to provide 40 cases of beverages to its 11 acute care hospitals, which are located throughout Liberty’s service area. The cases varied by location, but included products such as Powerade, Dasani, Coke Energy and Dunkin Donuts bottled coffee.
In addition to keeping nurses, doctors, cleaning staff, and security hydrated and caffeinated, Liberty was able to aid in MetroPlusHealth’s health care staff protection efforts by donating 800 masks that will be distributed throughout all the H+H facilities.
“MetroPlusHealth was pleased to facilitate this donation,” said Talya Schwartz, MD, President and CEO of MetroPlus Health Plan, “and grateful for the immediate and generous response on the part of Liberty Coca-Cola to our colleagues at NYC Health + Hospitals. In these extraordinarily challenging times, it is heartening to see companies -- and people, like all those at Liberty who contributed to this effort -- step up to support frontline health care workers.”
Recognized as an essential business by the governor’s office, Liberty has donated 5,000 N95 and K95 protective masks and more than 12,000 cases of beverages to hundreds of hospitals and health care systems throughout its territory, which includes New York City, New Jersey and Philadelphia. The company has also partnered with local organizations, such as the New York Mets and the Apollo Theater, to help distribute donated beverages to those most in need during this time.
“Our Liberty associates and their family, friends and loved ones call neighborhoods across New York – as well as Philadelphia and New Jersey – home, and we thank all health care and frontline workers for everything they are doing to protect our home against this pandemic,” said Mulligan.
