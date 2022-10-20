The annual Diwali Motorcade celebration returned to Liberty Avenue last Saturday with displays of culture including tassa music, dance, henna and more.
Officials estimated that more than 10,000 people attended the festival in total.
Diwali is the festival of lights and is observed by Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists and others. The five-day festival is centered on the new moon and is observed by lighting oil lamps to signify the victory of good over evil.
At top left, festivalgoers honor the goddess Lakshmi, who is recognized on the third day of Diwali, and is depicted in Hindu art sitting on a water lily.
At top right, Assistant Chief Kevin Williams, commander of NYPD Patrol Borough Queens South, with the organizers of the Diwali festival, including founder Lakshmee Singh, second from left, who also posed with Queens Borough President Donovan Richards, in blue, seen below the group picture.
The Sanasani Dancers group performed and its lead dancer is seen at far right in the second row. At far left are members of the Gatka Sikh Martial Arts troupe.
Rob MacKay, director of public relations, marketing and tourism at the Queens Economic Development Corp., one of the festival’s sponsors, poses above center with Singh.
Haley Jasmine Atkinson strikes the traditional goddess pose at near right and Christina Chinatomby sported aviators with her traditional attire.
— Deirdre Bardolf
