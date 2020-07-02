A Long Island man has been charged with attempted kidnapping after allegedly dragging a 7-year-old girl from her bed and out the front door of her Flushing home, officials said.
Pete Haughton of American Boulevard in Brentwood, LI, is accused of entering the Lawrence Street multifamily home early June 22 morning while the family slept. According to the criminal complaint, the 32-year-old defendant ventured into the room of the girl, who woke to the sound of him telling her to get out of bed. Haughton then grabbed her and dragged her toward the front door in an abduction attempt. The victim screamed, prompting Haughton to allegedly push her down a short flight of stairs just outside the home’s entrance.
According to the complaint, Haughton re-entered the house and encountered the victim’s aunt, who had woken to the sound of the girl’s cries. Haughton allegedly threatened her, telling her in sum and substance, “Don’t call the police. I have your baby. I’ll kill everyone,” before fleeing the scene. He was apprehended by 109th Precinct officers just a few blocks away.
Surveillance footage shows Haughton entering the home and shortly afterwards exiting with the young girl in tow, as well as pushing her down the stairs, officials said.
The DA’s Office said Haughton was a stranger to the family.
The victim was reportedly taken to a nearby hospital for injuries that included abrasions to her upper right chest, a scratch to her chin and substantial pain to her right wrist, officials said.
The victim’s mother told authorities that Haughton did not have permission or authority to enter the home.
Haughton was charged June 23 with burglary in the first degree, attempted kidnapping in the second degree, two charges of assault in the second degree, assault in the third degree, unlawful imprisonment in the second degree and endangering the welfare of a child.
Haughton was held without bail and ordered to undergo a psychiatric examination. He returns to court July 23. If convicted, he faces up to 25 years in prison.
