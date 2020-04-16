Anne Quashen, a pioneer in LGBTQ rights and president of the Queens chapter of PFLAG — formerly Parents, Family and Friends of Lesbians and Gays — died April 10 at age 88.
A longtime Forest Hills resident, Quashen died of natural causes, unrelated to the coronavirus epidemic, the Queens Pride organization noted in a statement mourning her loss.
Quashen was motivated to become a gay rights activist in the early 1990s when her son, Jeffrey, came out to her, City Councilman Danny Dromm (D-Jackson Heights), chairperson of the LGBT Caucus, recalled.
“Anne embraced her gay son at a time when it was common to hear about LGBTQ children being kicked out of the home or physically attacked for living their lives openly,” Dromm said in a prepared statement. “Anne was a model LGBTQ activist, and she was like family to me. She will be sorely missed.”
Dromm said he was “deeply saddened” by her death, continuing, “Anne dedicated 25 years of her life to providing emotional support and other resources to family members of LGBTQ people who chose to live their lives openly at a time when it was not popular to do so. She also helped many young people with their coming out process.”
“PFLAG Queens and Queens Pride share a long and important history in serving the LGBTQIA+ population of Queens,” Andrew Ronan, former co-chairperson of Queens Pride and 2010 recipient of PFLAG Queens’ Carmel Tavadia Memorial Award, said in a prepared statement. “Anne’s tremendous contributions to PFLAG Queens and Queens Pride are immeasurable and will not be forgotten. We will miss her dearly and will carry on her work making sure families and supporters of the LGBTQIA+ community have the resources they need to continue making Queens a safe and welcoming place for all.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.