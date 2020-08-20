When President Trump’s newly appointed Postmaster General Louis DeJoy said on Tuesday that he would suspend a slate of recently instituted operational changes, there was one policy affecting Queens that he left out.
That initiative, which is aimed at getting letter carriers to spend more time on the street doing deliveries, happens to be the most relevant for the borough’s postal workers of the recent restructuring, said Queens union representatives.
Workers have been caught in a political fight for the future of the Postal Service, which has come to a boiling point as states are eyeing plans to institute mail-in voting for the upcoming presidential election.
After DeJoy took over the agency in June, he implemented a number of cost-cutting measures, which included limiting overtime for postal workers, removing mail boxes and deactivating sorting machines. Following extensive backlash from lawmakers and several pending lawsuits, DeJoy announced Tuesday that he would suspend those initiatives until at least November.
But Queens postal union leaders said that many of the policies, which have been blamed for slowing mail delivery, didn’t apply to Queens before DeJoy walked his initiatives back. The leaders did say, however, that the new letter carriers policy, unmentioned in DeJoy’s announcement, has been slowing letter delivery in several areas of the borough.
Union leaders said that while they never saw their workers’ overtime being cut, and all of Queens’ mail sorting machines had been deactivated for years, three post offices in the borough were tapped in late July to participate in the test program that prevents letter carriers from sorting their mail in the morning in order to get them delivering mail shortly after they clock in.
By separating the coordination between letter carriers and the daily mail sorting process, the effect of the program is to slow the mail, said union leaders. The Postal Service administration left it open ended whether the program, which began on July 25, would last 30 or 60 days.
“They’re automatically delaying mail at least one day with that new instruction that they put out,” said Ron Suslak, president of a Queens area local of the American Post Workers Union.
“Unfortunately, sometimes even though the mail is supposed to be sorted later in the afternoon, it doesn’t. And then the next day’s mail is sitting. So you got mail for two days sitting there,” Suslak added.
Out of the roughly 400 sites around the country participating in the test, six offices are in the Triborough Postal District, which encompasses Queens, Staten Island and Brooklyn. Of Queens’ three participating offices, two are in the Jamaica area, in addition to the Linden Hill location.
The test, which was unilaterally announced without consulting union leadership, was executed with very poor timing, according to Flushing letter carriers union President Tony Paolillo, who was concerned about how it would affect existing staffing shortages.
“Keep in mind, this test is going on at a time where we’re still in a pandemic, right. We’re in prime time for vacation,” Paolillo said.
He said that the pilot program adds to the “whirlwind” of uncertainty of the direction of the Postal Service under its new leadership.
Long Island City letter carriers union President David Van Aken told the Chronicle that he believed the initiative would continue after the postmaster general’s announcement. A spokesperson for the triborough USPS region did not comment on whether the announcement would affect the future of the pilot program.
(1) comment
Trump’s puppet DeJoy is trying to run the post office as a business instead of the essentoal public service that it is, a public service that knits both far flung rural regions and urban areas together in one America. We don’t ask fire stations to make a profit, nor do we force them to pre-fund pensions payments for decades ahead, for unborn workers, as we do to the Post Office. The Trump/DeJoy-Boy team will run it --run it steaight into the ground and into bankruptcy, so that it can be gobbled up by Trump’s rich buddies in a feeding frenzy. They want the USPS bankrupt, just like with Donald Trump’s six previous bankruptcies, and his attempt to bankrupt the soul & ideals of America itself. Election day can’t come too soon, assuming Trump does not try to destroy that American Institution too ...if we let him.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.