Those bemoaning the closing of barbershops and salons during the coronavirus crisis can once again get their hair cut — professionally — as the businesses reopened Monday as part of Phase 2 of the state’s rollout.
“The best thing about coming back is catching up with everybody,” said Joe, manager of The Barber Shop at 70-23 Austin St. “We’re like family. It feels good to socialize with people and not be locked up at home.”
Masks need to be worn by barbers and customers, meaning beard shaving is still postponed. And social distancing still needs to be enforced, with many only accepting appointments as opposed to walk-ins.
After being closed for more than three months, The Barber Shop raised its prices two dollars.
“We’re trying our best,” Joe said. “We’re taking it day by day.”
There were customers seated outside Eddy’s Barbershop at 74-23 Metropolitan Ave. in Middle Village on a hot Tuesday afternoon.
“I need it,” said George R., adding that he hadn’t gotten a haircut in four months. “It’s good to have them back.”
The shop, like some others, had plastic curtains between the barber’s chairs as the work was done.
After months of residents growing their hair or taking a gamble and having friends or family give a haircut, barbershops have been seen drawing crowds.
Hills Barber Shop at 72-23 Austin St. was one example as the place was filled on Monday and Tuesday, with more customers waiting around outside.
State guidelines mandate that the shops should be at half-capacity and that employees are tested through a diagnostic test every two weeks.
Barbers are required to wear gloves or sanitize or wash their hands before and after contact, or put measures in place to limit the sharing of objects including scissors, spray bottles and clippers.
Culture Studios barbershop at 102-10 Metropolitan Ave. in Forest Hills opened Tuesday and raised the price of a haircut from $20 to $30.
“We had to raise it for the comeback because we’re behind on rent, all these new cleaning guidelines, we have to get tested every two weeks,” said owner Beezy Reyes. “There’s a lot of things that we have to add on.”
Before the pandemic he would schedule haircuts every 30 minutes but now it’s around 45 so there’s time to sanitize the store. He said he has to be stricter with latecomers and cancellations “because every time slot is so valuable.”
The landlord, Reyes said, has been lenient “but it’s not forgiven. It’s going to be owed.”
That’s three months of rent that have been missing. Reyes said the next two weeks have been booked with eager customers. It’s better than he expected, given the increase in price.
“Surprisingly and thankfully everybody’s been really understanding of the reasoning for it,” Reyes said.
