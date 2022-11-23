The city Department of Transportation on Nov. 17 in stalled a series of lights at the newly redesigned entrance to Forest Park and the Jackie Robinson Parkway on-ramp at 86th Street and Myrtle Avenue in Glendale.
The lights were installed days after the Chronicle contacted the DOT about multiple safety concerns at the site raised at a meeting of Community Board 5 at its Nov. 9 meeting; and the day the story came out.
A visit by the Chronicle on Nov. 11 during a heavy nighttime rain storm also confirmed CB 5 concerns that two streetlights at the site were not in working order. Park benches, visible on the right, also are not protected by a guard rail from a car that misses the turn to the on-ramp.
The Chronicle’s full story can be found online at bit.ly/3XiHFjq.
— Michael Gannon
