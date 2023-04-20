The first phase of repairs to the New York State Pavilion at Flushing Meadows Corona Park officially came to a close last weekend, according to the Department of Parks and Recreation. To commemorate the occasion, the pavilion’s Tent of Tomorrow and towers were showered in green lights Saturday night, highlighting one of the landmark’s new features, as seen above.
The lights will be turned on every night from now on, with specific plans for holidays and special events.
The first phase of repairs are the pavilion’s first since it was unveiled for the 1964 World’s Fair. In addition to new lighting for the Tent of Tomorrow, much of the $24 million preservation effort focused on stabilizing the towers. That included replacing suspension cables and the tower stairs, repairs to concrete towers and piers and electrical upgrades.
The Parks Department said phase two is still in the planning stages, but that it will center on further stabilizing the towers and making them accessible for some tours down the road.
— Sophie Krichevsky
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.