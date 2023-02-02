Actor and singer Leon Robinson, above, most famously known for roles in “The Five Hearbeats” and “Waiting to Exhale,” was at the Jamaica Performing Arts Center for a dramatic reading of the play “Mississippi Land” last Saturday.
The play, which was written by playwright Gina Keys, above right, is set in 1945 and is about a family of sharecroppers who manage to buy the land their ancestors were enslaved on, according to the play’s spokeswoman Clarisa James.
A crowd of 400 people came out to see the show, including members of the 103rd Precinct, according to James.
“Mississippi Land” is executive-produced by David Huie, with Robinson at near right, in black jacket. Huie is working to bring the show to Broadway.
— Naeisha Rose
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.