Actor and singer Leon Robinson, above, most famously known for roles in “The Five Hearbeats” and “Waiting to Exhale,” was at the Jamaica Performing Arts Center for a dramatic reading of the play “Mississippi Land” last Saturday.

The play, which was written by playwright Gina Keys, above right, is set in 1945 and is about a family of sharecroppers who manage to buy the land their ancestors were enslaved on, according to the play’s spokeswoman Clarisa James.

A crowd of 400 people came out to see the show, including members of the 103rd Precinct, according to James.

“Mississippi Land” is executive-produced by David Huie, with Robinson at near right, in black jacket. Huie is working to bring the show to Broadway.

— Naeisha Rose

