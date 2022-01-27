Commonpoint Queens on Jan. 20 distributed more than 26,000 diapers plus baby wipes donated by the Allied Foundation to four food pantries throughout Queens.
The diapers were given to the Forest Hills Food Pantry, Martin Van Buren High School in Queens Village, the Little Neck Food Pantry and the Jack and Shirley Silver Employment Hub in Elmhurst. U.S. Rep. Grace Meng, Councilwoman Linda Lee and representatives of the Queensboro FC soccer team braved the snow to help unload and sort the donations. Men on the Move donated a truck to transport the diapers to their destinations.
Participants included Aaron Dean, left, Victor Jeronimo, Gavin Catalano and Raul Navarette of the Queensboro FC, Lee, Meng and Commonpoint Food Pantry Coordinator Jhadran Rojas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.