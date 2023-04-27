Two lawsuits, months of deliberation and more than a year of public debate later, the state’s Assembly district lines ended up being almost identical to the ones New York started with last February.
Both the state Senate and Assembly on Monday voted to approve the Independent Redistricting Commission’s final Assembly map, which was released last Thursday. The plan — which passed by a 132-13 vote in the Assembly and 56-1 in the Senate — was signed into law by Gov. Hochul that evening.
In Queens, the lines saw minor changes from the ones used in last year’s elections.
“It’s not a good look for the Independent Redistricting Commission,” said St. John’s University political science professor and analyst Brian Browne. “It doesn’t even bode well for a promising redistricting 10 years from now.
“They’re very incumbent friendly — they almost look like they’ve been drawn by legislators, so to speak.”
The maps are radically different from the one the IRC put forth for public review in December, scrapping the immensely popular proposal for Assembly District 24, which would unify the South Asian and Indo-Caribbean communities of Richmond Hill and South Ozone Park. Supporters of that plan, including members of the Asian Pacific Americans Voting and Organizing to Increase Civil Engagement (known as APA VOICE) Redistricting Task Force, organized a demonstration in South Richmond Hill Monday [see separate story in some editions or at qchron.com].
The IRC’s latest plan comes more than a year after its failure to agree upon maps resulted in the Legislature drawing its own congressional, state Senate and Assembly lines, which it approved in February 2022. That sparked a lawsuit disputing both the partisan lean of the congressional and state Senate maps and whether lawmakers had the authority to draw them; the Assembly maps were not challenged in that suit. Though the state Court of Appeals ultimately said last May that those maps, too, were unconstitutionally drawn, it allowed the Assembly maps to stand because they had not been included in the initial complaint. The other two, however, were redrawn, causing those two primary elections to be delayed by two months.
But a subsequent lawsuit took care of the Assembly maps, and Justice Laurence Love of the state Supreme Court in New York County ruled last September that the IRC would be tasked with drawing new ones. The IRC released its first draft of that in December before getting public input through a statewide tour of hearings. The maps released last Thursday is the product of those hearings.
By the end of the six-hour hearing in Queens back in February, the message was clear: If the IRC kept anything from its December draft, it should be the AD 24 proposal. And yet, the commission opted not to do so. It is not clear why the commissioners made that choice; the APA VOICE Redistricting Task Force has requested a meeting with the panel to find out.
Nor is it clear why the lines as a whole so closely resemble the plan the Legislature drew last year. Betsy Gotbaum, executive director of Citizens Union, criticized the IRC for that.
“The new Assembly districts approved by the Independent Redistricting Commission are strikingly similar to the districts drawn by the legislature last year, with some analysis showing that two-thirds of districts are at least 99 percent identical,” Gotbaum said in a statement. “This similarity suggests that the Commission drew the Assembly maps to please lawmakers, who have the final say over the maps’ approval. Without explanation or justification for these similarities, the commission’s version of the maps would seem to have prioritized the will of the Assembly incumbents over the New Yorkers’ who showed up to testify.”
The IRC did not respond to requests for comment.
The proposal does, however, address some of the concerns raised during the December hearing, including the large size of the draft AD 26 — represented by Assemblyman Ed Braunstein (D-Bayside) — that the IRC put forth in December. That plan had proposed that the district span across the southern half of Bayside, Little Neck, Douglaston, Bellerose, Glen Oaks, Hollis, parts of Queens Village and a few blocks of Jamaica Estates. But the plan brought before the Legislature last Thursday covers the neighborhoods it does now — Bay Terrace, Bayside, Little Neck, Douglaston, Bellerose and Glen Oaks — and only alters a handful of blocks in Bay Terrace and Glen Oaks. In doing so, the IRC effectively rejected APA VOICE’s proposal for a “Hillside Corridor” district, which would include Glen Oaks, Bellerose, Hollis, Jamaica Estates, Jamaica Hills and parts of Utopia and Briarwood.
The IRC also went back on its proposal for AD 38 between the latest draft and the previous one. While the December plan, which one Queens resident dubbed “the serpent of Central Queens,” proposed a large district that would extend from Middle Village, through parts of Brooklyn up to Long Island City, the new draft very closely resembles the map currently in place, covering Woodhaven, Glendale and Ridgewood. One of the more dramatic shifts from the active maps and the ones proposed last Thursday is in ADs 30 and 37; under this plan, Cavalry and Mount Zion cemeteries would be split between the two districts.
Given the state’s recent history of legal challenges to reapportioned maps, whether the newest ones will hold is an open question. Browne, for one, did not think a lawsuit was out of the question. Liz OuYang, coordinator for APA VOICE’s Redistricting Task Force, said the group is “exploring all options.” As for the parties who challenged the Assembly maps last year, Aaron Fouldenaur, an election lawyer who represents one of the plaintiffs in the case, did not respond to requests for comment.
