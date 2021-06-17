Lawmakers wrapped up their annual legislative session June 10. Before adjourning the six-month session, the state senators and assemblymembers passed about 400 bills in both chambers last week, bringing the total to nearly 900 for the year.
But state Sen. John Liu (D-Bayside) discourages measuring the lawmakers’ success by the volume of legislation they were able to pass this year.
“I was truly delighted with the progress that we made in Albany this year,” he told the Chronicle June 15. “The quality of this legislative session is unparalleled.”
Earlier Tuesday, Liu and Assemblymember Ed Braunstein (D-Bayside) celebrated the passage of their bill to protect co-op owners. The measure makes it clear that tenant-shareholders in cooperatives are not subject to certain provisions of the Housing Stability and Tenant Protection Act, which was crafted to extend protections for renters in traditional landlord-tenant relationships.
The inclusion of co-op owners held some unintended consequences, such as conflict with proprietary leases, and increased the costs of cooperative management, but the Bayside lawmakers’ bill shields them from bearing the burden when fellow shareholders fail to meet their financial obligations, Braunstein said in a statement.
Another bill of Liu’s didn’t make it as far — his legislation to combat the airplane noise that plagues northeast Queens passed the Senate last week, but not Assembly. It has lain in the Corporations, Authorities and Commissions Committee since January.
The law would strengthen the LaGuardia Perimeter Rule, which bans nonstop flights to or from points beyond 1,500 miles from LaGuardia Airport, except on Saturdays and flights to Denver, Co. The rule is in effect, but concerns that it may be lifted urged Liu to codify the perimeter and ensure the skies will be clear for his constituents.
That bill is not the only one to have been stuck in the Assembly before the session was adjourned. Liu attributed much of the session’s success to the supermajority of the houses — both the Senate and Assembly are dominated by Democrats — but said that bills often aren’t passed simultaneously because the chambers have different priorities.
“The clock runs out,” state Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. (D-Howard Beach) said.
The trend is not unusual in his eyes. Some years the bills lag in the Senate and in others they get caught up in the Assembly, such as this year. This year, that could mean that the legislators may be called back for another session — in a June 10 statement, Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins (D-Yonkers) said, “If ongoing discussions on any outstanding issues require action, we stand ready to come back when and if necessary.”
Addabbo said a special session would open “Pandora’s box” — several bills may be passed during that time, or only one action may be taken, he said.
Addabbo thinks a special session could be called because several items have been left unresolved. He pointed to Gov. Cuomo’s own bill to restructure MTA leadership, which was not touched during the session. The action would split the roles of board chair and CEO. Pat Foye, who holds both titles, is leaving in July and Cuomo wants to replace him with two leaders: interim New York City Transit President Sarah Feinberg as chairperson and Janno Lieber as CEO.
The South Queens legislator got a slew of his own bills passed this year, but the ones he is the most proud of are those that were inspired by his own constituents.
“Fred’s Bill,” which ensures that persons with disabilities are allowed to have an essential support person present for the duration of their hospital stay, was approved last week. It was named in memory of Glendale resident Fred D’Amico, who was taken to a Long Island hospital with a fever and later passed away. Because of Covid-19 restrictions, his parents were not permitted to accompany their autistic son, who could not speak or advocate for himself.
Addabbo also proudly sponsored a bill that would include siblings under the 2016 Paid Family Leave proposal, which initially defined a family member as a spouse, child, parent, domestic partner, parent-in-law, grandparent, or grandchild. If signed into law by Gov. Cuomo, the legislation would allow employees to take paid leave to care for their siblings as long as they have been acting as a parent.
“Covid highlighted the importance of family — to be near someone,” Addabbo said. “With any tragedy you try to figure a way to do better next time.”
The pandemic inspired a great deal of measures that were supported by both the Senate and Assembly: The chambers approved a bill that would expand the state’s early-voting program into more sites and longer weekend hours; a bill that would allow county election boards to begin counting absentee ballots as they come in; and a bill to permanently allow pharmacists to administer the Covid-19 vaccine, as well those for hepatitis A, hepatitis B, HPV, measles, mumps, rubella and varicella inoculations.
The chambers also approved raising the age at which a child can be charged with a crime as a juvenile delinquent from 7 to 12; requiring veterinarians to report any suspected cases of animal abuse to the proper authorities; and allowing New Yorkers to choose among “male,” “female” and “x” on their driver’s license. The latter law would also no longer require name changes to be published in newspapers for fear it would make transgendered individuals a target for hate crimes.
The mentioned legislation all awaits Cuomo’s signature.
