Nearly 20 percent of New York State COVID-19 deaths had occurred in nursing homes as of May 1, prompting additional regulations mandated by Gov. Cuomo and a joint investigation led by the Department of Health and the attorney general.
“These tragedies in nursing homes are not accidents. They are the outcome of bad policy decisions,” said Assemblymember Ron Kim (D-Flushing) at the virtual April 29 press conference for the introduction of his newest legislation A10350. “Now is the time for smart compassionate government designed to protect our more vulnerable, which is why we are introducing our legislation.”
The bill would establish requirements for residential healthcare facilities, such as the maintenance of adequate personal protective equipment and daily record-keeping of its usage, that facilities give timely and consistent communication with residents and their loved ones about any suspected or confirmed infections and ensure residents and loved ones can communicate at least three times daily. Additionally, facilities would be required to inform residents of alternative care options, such as home care, and in the event of a transfer, facilities, with DOH support, must help residents and families find alternative options.
Of the 2,377 confirmed and 2,591 presumed virus deaths occurring in New York nursing homes and adult care facilities, nearly 18 percent occurred in Queens. Kim said one of the 50 deaths inside Sapphire Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing in Flushing — only one of which was a confirmed COVID-19 case —inspired the bill after constituent Livia Machin relayed her frustration in attempting to contact the facility concerning her father’s condition after visitations were suspended in early March.
“All I can say is after March 11 it was very hectic, frustrating, stressful to get into contact with him because I wasn’t able to find out what his status was. I was really worried and scared and I didn’t know what was going on with him and they would always transfer me or put me on hold,” Machin said. After various attempts, she was finally able to video chat with her father on April 8, but he died about a week later. Machin assumes he died from COVID-19, but he was never tested.
Kim also recently lost his uncle, Song Kim, to the virus while in a nursing home.
“He didn’t get the proper treatment,” Kim said. “At this moment I join thousands of others ... I share the pain and trauma that is so real for all of us during this time of crisis.”
The bill’s Senate version is sponsored by Andrew Gounardes (D-Brooklyn) and both lie in the respective health committees.
“The most important thing is that we act to ensure that a situation like this does not happen again,” said Gounardes. “You can evaluate a society by how we treat our most vulnerable members, and by that standard, this was a terrible failure. We must do better.”
