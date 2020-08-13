Gov. Cuomo signed legislation Aug. 10 that extends the moratorium on new live poultry markets and slaughterhouses in New York City for another four years.
“This moratorium has helped create cleaner, healthier neighborhoods for New York City residents,” Cuomo said. “This measure will continue these important safeguards to protect public health and quality of life, which is important now more than ever.”
The bill, introduced by Assemblymember David Weprin (D-Fresh Meadows) in 2008, prohibits the Department of Agriculture and Markets from issuing a license to animal slaughter establishments or live poultry markets within a 1,500-foot radius of a residential building in the city until 2024. The law has already been extended twice.
“Prior to 2008, when this bill was first enacted, the city failed to adequately control the poor air quality and numerous health threats resulting from the proliferation of live poultry markets in residential and retail communities. Residents constantly complained about the unbearable odor emanating from these markets. The renewal of this legislation insures that we maintain a sanitary, healthy, and comfortable living environment for the residents of New York City,” Weprin said in a statement.
According to the Governor’s Office, the legislation has worked to improve air quality and quality of life for city residents, and the extension of the bill will continue those advancements. A press release stated that, “Often live poultry markets or other animal slaughter facilities failed to dispose of remains properly, creating odors and clogging sewer drains and air conditioning and heating ducts, which also presented health impacts such as asthma, allergy and respiratory hazards.”
Animal rights activist group NYCLASS commended the elected officials for extending the legislation for another four years, but urged them to consider Assemblymember Linda Rosenthal’s (D-Manhattan) bill that would eliminate the existing slaughter markets that continue to operate and are exempt from the bill.
“It’s great that the Gov signed the moratorium on building new live slaughter markets, but the 80 operating now, during the pandemic, pose serious health hazards to those communities, and are breeding grounds for disease + future pandemics,” the group said in an Aug. 11 tweet, posting a video displaying the hazardous conditions that the animals are kept in.
Rosenthal pointed to the poor health conditions maintained by slaughterhouses in May, when she issued a similar bill that would prohibit the operation of the facilities across the state. The legislation was introduced in an effort to stop the spread of zoonotic diseases, such as COVID-19, SARS and H1N1, all of which she said had their origins in live animal markets.
According to Rosenthal, slaughterhouses are frequently slapped with violations because workers do not don adequate protective gear, such as gloves, aprons and shoe covers, when handling and slaughtering animals, and vermin are routinely observed by state health inspectors in killing rooms and elsewhere throughout the markets.
The legislation would convene a task force of experts in epidemiology, veterinary science and animal welfare to determine what types of regulation would deem slaughterhouses safe enough to operate.
“In a matter of weeks, COVID-19 has ravaged New York and changed life for millions of New Yorkers,” said Rosenthal in a statement. “As policymakers, we have a responsibility to respond to this crisis by doing everything in our power to prevent the next pandemic. Closing New York’s live animal markets, which operate in residential neighborhoods and do not adhere to even the most basic sanitary standards, until we determine whether they can be made safe, is a vital first step.”
Her bill and its state Senate counterpart, sponsored by state Sen. Luis Sepúlveda (D-Brooklyn), lie in the agriculture committees in their respective chambers.
