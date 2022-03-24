Well more than a century after his murder at the hands of organized crime, the legacy of NYPD Lt. Det. Joseph Petrosino lives on.
The groundbreaking detective was killed March 12, 1909 in Sicily, the first member of the NYPD slain overseas in the line of duty.
On this March 12, police officers, Petrosino descendents and others who appreciate his role gathered at his grave in Calvary Cemetery in Woodside for the annual service held in his memory. Among them was his great-grand nephew, NYPD Officer Joseph Petrosino, right, and at left with his parents, Joseph and Peggy. Speaking were Robert Fonti, top, president of the Petrosino Association in America; Lt. Anthony Burgio, president of the NYPD Columbia Association; and Cesare Bieller, consul of the Italian Consulate in New York.
Fonti and Burgio both mentioned the threats of violence officers continue to face today, the latter saying attendees were still mourning the Jan. 21 killings of NYPD Dets. Jason Rivera and Wilbert Mora in Harlem.
— Peter C. Mastrosimone and Walter Karling
