Homecare workers recently won a major victory in the fight to recover wages they are owed.
Judge David Cohen of the New York County Supreme Court ruled last week that former homecare workers employed by Premier Home Health Care Services, a major employer of such aides in Flushing and citywide, may proceed with a class action suit to be paid back wages for uncompensated 24-hour shifts.
Assemblymember Ron Kim (D-Flushing), who has advocated for homecare workers to have their wages restored for some time, was pleased by the ruling, and said his office would continue the fight.
“One of the fundamental principles of contracts, including our labor relations, is that all must voluntarily consent to be bound by the terms of contract,” he said in a statement.
“Unfortunately, 1199SEIU, home care agencies and progressives who continue to stand by them, have no respect for the dignity nor autonomy of home care workers by forcing them into mandatory and nonconsensual arbitration, as they continue to toil in grueling 24-hour shifts and have billions in wages stolen collectively.”
The ruling comes as homecare workers, lawmakers and activists have sought to ban 24-hour shifts, though City Council legislation to do so has been met with some opposition this fall.
State law says that homecare aides working 24-hour shifts must be given eight hours of uninterupted sleep and three hours of uninterupted meal time. Should any of that time be cut short, they must be paid for the full 24 hours.
Following a forced mandatory arbitration argreement between Local 1199SEIU and homecare employers, including Premier, former employees sued to get their wages, as the agreement was made after they left. Since then, former employees have fought to be allowed to sue their employers, outside of the arbitration.
The 2016 arbitration agreement is the same one that awarded workers $30 million in wages owed earlier this year. Seeing as that is to be spread across roughly 100,000 homecare aides, making for approximately $300 per person, the move has taken much criticism.
Sarah Ahn, a spokesperson for the Ain’t I A Woman Campaign, said many homecare workers did not file claims for that award, as it was “degrading to sign it.”
But Cohen’s ruling opens the door for some homecare workers to potentially get a better deal. Ahn estimated that thousands of former homecare workers could be covered by a class action suit.
“There is a huge class of workers who also fall into this, because the arbitration covers such a long span,” she told the Chronicle.
Though only time will tell how much backpay former employees could be awarded following a successful suit, Ahn said that nonunion agencies have settled at a minimum of five and a half hours for each 24-hour shift worked, some more.
Regardless, that would be significantly more money than the roughly $300 given to those covered under the arbitration agreement.
