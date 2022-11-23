Six of the first 36 licenses for people to legally sell recreational marijuana in New York went to Queens operators.
People getting one of the 28 licenses granted to individuals by the Cannabis Control Board had to either have had a pot-related conviction on their record, have a close relative who did, or be partnering with someone who did. The parties also had to have operated businesses.
Eight other licenses went to nonprofit groups, two of them based in Queens.
Licenses in the borough are going to: Gabbys Green LLC, owned by Keith Dalessio, owner of Gabby Pets in the Bronx; CGG Enterprises, owned by Carson Grant, owner of a packing and shipping firm of the same name in Springfield Gardens; Suzanne Furboter, the owner, with partner Fernando Pena, of Meatman, a pub and wine bar in Astoria; Anthony Crapanzano, owner of Prime Foods Enterprise in Waretown, NJ, and partner Candace Lee; and the nonprofits Urban Upbound of Long Island City, as Urban Weeds LLC, and LIFE Camp of Jamaica, as Kush & Kemet LLC.
Sales could start in December.
— Peter C. Mastrosimone
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.