An appellate court on Tuesday upheld a lower court ruling to count 94 absentee ballots that were mailed in incorrectly in the race for Assembly District 23.
The decision is the latest in the saga between incumbent Assemblywoman Stacey Pheffer Amato (D-Rockaway Park) and Republican challenger Tom Sullivan.
“We are grateful to the courts for once again agreeing that these are votes from valid voters,” said Matthew Rey, a campaign spokesperson for Pheffer Amato from political consulting firm Red Horse Strategies, in a prepared statement.
“These voices will now be heard, and the fact that their votes can now be cured and counted is an important step forward,” he continued.
At the crux of the lawsuit are 94 ballots that were invalidated by the city Board of Elections for not being mailed in the proper envelope that must be sealed and inserted into a larger one.
Without the 94 ballots being counted yet, the race has Pheffer Amato ahead of Sullivan by one single vote, following a hand recount.
A judge ruled last week that the 94 absentee voters should have been given the opportunity to “cure” their ballots.
The statement issued by Pheffer Amato’s campaign team also states that, in addition to the 94 ballots, there are up to six affidavit ballots “pending opening by the Board,” and an additional 13 votes that were rejected by the board and are also being challenged in court.
“Assemblywoman Pheffer Amato continues the fight to have every vote counted,” it stated.
Sullivan issued a statement on social media, stating, “Stacey Pheffer Amato is engaged in the same hard ball legal tactics and smoke screens that has lead to both Democrats and Republicans being disgusted with the electoral process.”
He continued, “In the appellate case, Stacey Pheffer Amato is suing to admit invalid mail in ballots because she perceives them to work in her favor. In YET ANOTHER separate case to be heard this Thursday, she is suing to readmit additional ballots that were disqualified in the bipartisan hand recount.”
He wrote that he objects to the “perpetual lawsuits.”
