After a series of incidents involving no-knock warrants in Southeast Queens have come to light over the past several months, one of the affected families is taking the issue to federal court.
Lauren P. Raysor, a Mount Vernon-based attorney who specializes in police misconduct, announced last week that she is planning to file a federal suit against the NYPD on behalf of her client, Andre Brown, who she says was unlawfully arrested and detained during a no-knock raid on his aunt’s house.
“Suspending our constitutional rights under the guise of fighting crime is morally wrong. What is worse is that a majority of these ‘no-knock’ warrants are executed in communities of color,” said Raysor in a prepared statement.
The incident, which happened in March, gained attention amid increased scrutiny at the national, state and city level to ban all but a limited number of life-threatening instances to allow no-knock warrants, in which police don’t identify themselves until they’ve busted into a residence.
After NYPD officers used a battering ram to break down the door of his aunt, Tijuana Brown, at her Jamaica home, where Andre had been living, their effort to detain Andre involved cutting a hole in his bedroom wall, according to the Daily News. Brown spent 25 minutes in a van before being taken to the precinct, where he was ticketed for possession of marijuana, according to a release that Raysor put out.
The release goes on to say that he spent 90 minutes in a jail cell after being fingerprinted and photographed, only for the Queens District Attorney’s Office to determine five days later that the NYPD did not have a case against Brown, dropping the charge.
The lawsuit comes after police officials defended the practice in a news conference on the topic two weeks ago.
“No-knock warrants are a critical tool the NYPD uses to keep narcotics off the streets and seize illegal firearms. It’s also critical for the safety of all New Yorkers and NYPD officers to be known and seen in these situations,” said NYPD Chief of Department Rodney Harrison at the press event.
In response to the lawsuit, an NYPD spokesperson sent comments by Assistant Chief Joe Kenny at the press conference in which he said in Brown’s case that “the search warrant was entirely legitimate — across all layers of the criminal justice system: the police, the prosecutors, the judiciary.” Kenny then claimed that the NYPD had previously bought marijuana from Brown at the location.
In an interview with the Chronicle, Councilwoman Adrienne Adams (D-Jamaica), chairwoman of the Committee on Public Safety, raised another incident that happened in March to Debra Cottingham, a former correction officer living in Laurelton. NYPD officers barged into Cottingham’s house and tore apart her belongings, only to find out that the person they were looking for hadn’t lived there in three years.
Adams criticized both Harrison and Police Commissioner Dermot Shea for their comments during the press conference.
“What I did not hear from either of them was an explanation or an apology as to a couple of things as to why due diligence was not performed in either one of these cases, because they were not specific in anything. They spoke in very general terms about their feelings on no-knock warrants, but they did not address — and I think it would have gone a long, long way — had they spoken to the two women that were traumatized by these actions over the past month,” Adams said.
The incidents also come on the heels of state legislation introduced by state Sen. James Sanders Jr. (D-South Ozone Park) that would ban no-knock warrants except in certain severe circumstances, including investigations into murder, kidnapping and human trafficking, among others. The bill, and its Assembly counterpart, are in committee, but Adams said that she is eyeing a nonbinding resolution in the Council.
“I would like to see the Council perhaps do an accompanying resolution too when it comes to when to activate no-knock warrants, I think in low-level instances such as these, it needs to be looked at again and it needs to be tweaked,” she said.
Raysor’s spokesperson told the Chronicle that she still had not filed the lawsuit as of this week, but she was planning to do so in the Eastern District of New York court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.