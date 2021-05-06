John Walter was born, raised and lived in Middle Village.
“We used to say that his biggest adventure was moving from one side of Metropolitan Avenue to the other,” said his son, Brian.
John Walter was 80 when he died last May, one of Queens’ many victims of Covid-19. And he was among hundreds from the borough who were remembered last Saturday during a day-long tribute and memorial at the bandshell at Forest Park.
The event was organized by more than a dozen Queens residents who are members of the national organization Covid Survivors for Change.
The seven-hour proceding which was live-streamed and carried on Queens Public Television, featured a dedication ceremony and a sunset vigil. In between was a memorial to the more than 3,000 Queens residents lost, a tribute to essential workers and a remembrance of those from around the world who passed away.
That, Brian Walter said, was where the help of the national organization came in.
“We began planning this back in November,” he said. “We had no idea of the heights this was going to reach.”
The most somber and stunning part of the Queens memorial was the set of benches for viewers of events in the bandshell, which on Saturday were vacant save for small posters bearing the names and portraits of more than 400 residents who lost their lives to Covid.
“That was kind of the fundamental idea of what we wanted to do,” Walter said. “We wanted to have the empty benches with the portraits of Queens residents as a visual representation of the people who should have been there on those benches.
“It was important because losing somebody in the time of Covid is a very isolating event, where many of us did not have that connection that often comes with losing someone — the funeral, the wake, the gathering. All that was taken from us. Also, the numbers were exploding so fast that there was never really time to put names with those numbers. They just kept coming in more and more and more.”
He also said it was important to tell the stories of people like his father.
“He was a kind, compassionate man. He had a wonderful sense of humor and a zest for life. If he was here, this is what he would be doing today.”
The bandshell itself also had yellow hearts with the names of more than 700 people from around the country and the world whose lives were cut short by the pandemic.
Among those joining in the ceremonies were state Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. (D-Howard Beach) and Assemblywoman Jenifer Rajkumar (D-Woodhaven).
“My prayers and condolences go out to all those who we acknowledged today, along with their family, friends and loved ones,” Addabbo said on his Twitter page. Paying their own respects, Borough President Donovan Richards and Lynwood Wichard, administrative vice president of Transit Workers Union Local 100, pointed to a heart with the name of Queens resident Peter Petrassi, the first transit worker to succumb to the illness, in a photo posted on Richards’ page.
Walter said it is far too soon to know if the memorial will grow into an annual event.
“But there needs to be one of these in every community and every city in the world, not just in Queens.”
