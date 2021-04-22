The Samaritans emotional support group is offering Suicide Prevention master classes to help others learn more about helping clients, friends and loved ones.
The master classes are free, virtual interactive workshops that explore the issues at the heart of helping people through the provision of emotional support and suicide prevention services.
The April 22 session, “It’s not about me — examining our personal agenda,” will explore the role of personal value in helping others and how one’s agenda impacts the quality of one’s communication.
The April 29 session, “What the old masters tell us — the Zen of crisis interventions,” will evaluate Buddhism principles of focused, selfless, empathetic and nonjudgmental behaviors that inform good practices.
Both sessions will run from 1 to 2 p.m. and will be led by Master Class Lead Trainer Alan Ross, Samaritans’ executive director of 30 years.
To learn more or to register for a class, visit bit.ly/SamaritansMasterClass or call (646) 796-5638.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.