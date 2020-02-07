Leaders honored for Black History Month

Civic and business leaders in Jamaica gathered at the Starbucks located at 89-00 Sutphin Blvd. on Monday afternoon as the Chronicle and Sutphin Boulevard Business Improvement District honored a pair of community leaders to kick off Black History Month.

The honorees were Clifton Stanley Diaz and Greg Mays. Councilman Donovan Richards (D-Laurelton) and others joined Chronicle Publisher Mark Weidler and Glenn Greenidge, executive director of the BID.

“I just want to thank you gentlemen for coming and being a part of Black History Month,” said Greenidge, as he spoke of their contributions to the community before handing them plaques. “Community is about being a team and working together.”

Diaz was the first recipient. He is the president of the Rochdale Village Civic Association, a title that he’s held since the association’s creation in 1995. The association celebrated its 25th anniversary the day before. As he received his plaque from Greenidge, he spoke of diversity as well as recent events such as the transit protests on Jan. 31.

“We have to be better in terms of diversity and working together as a community,” he said. Diaz also had nothing but praise for the Chronicle’s involvement in the community.

“This paper, for the years that I have been in Queens ,is the only community newspaper that gives a fair story of what’s happening out in our community,” he said.

Following Diaz’ speech, it was Mays’ turn to receive the honor. Mays is a member of Community Board 12 and in Jan. 2007, he founded a community organization known as A Better Jamaica, for which he’s served as the executive director ever since.

Before receiving his plaque from Greenidge, Mays spoke of the events and programs that are hosted by A Better Jamaica. These programs include evening film showings in local parks, reading programs and an annual ball.

“If we can get kids reading in the first grade, then we’re just really setting them up for a tremendous amount of success,” he said, discussing the impact the reading programs have on local youth.

He also drove home the point that all the knowledge he’s gathered during his travels as a young man, even time spent outside of Queens, helped mold the organization into what it is today.

“Throughout these experiences, I sort of collected little bits of wisdom to run the business that I started 13 years ago,” he said.

As the event neared its end, Richards took some time to speak about the importance of such organizations and how vital programs geared toward young people are when it comes to building a brighter future in Southeast Queens.

“When you put your money into these programs, that’s an investment in young people,” said Richards. “You’re getting it back because when we invest in our community, that’s what enables us to stabilize our community, to keep all of Southeast Queens stabilized.”