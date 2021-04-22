In the packed race for the District 26 City Council seat, four candidates are tied for bringing in the most taxpayer money.
According to the city Campaign Finance Board, Julie Won, Amit Bagga and Julia Forman have each raised $160,444 in public funds, the maximum amount allowed for matching funds, as of April 21.
Brent O’Leary raised just $1 short of the bunch, having raised $160,443.
The private funds tell a different story, however. Won is demolishing her competitors in that category, making her the top fundraiser in the 17-person race receiving a total of $229,324.
Won was endorsed by state Sen. John Liu (D-Bayside) and Assemblymember Ron Kim (D-Flushing), as well as a slew of political organizations, while Forman is the No. 1 choice for 21 in ’21, the group dedicated to appointing more women to public office.
Amit Bagga won the Working Families Party endorsement, though candidate Jesse Laymon was named as its second choice. Sitting District 26 Councilmember Jimmy Van Bramer (D-Sunnyside) endorsed Laymon in his bid for district leader for Assembly District 37 Part A last March, but did not offer any approvals for the race to fill his seat.
Bagga also picked up endorsements from state Sen. Jessica Ramos (D-Jackson Heights) and from actress and former Governor hopeful Cynthia Nixon.
The coveted Queens County Democratic Party endorsement went to Ebony Young, the nonprofit division president of The Lonely Entrepreneur, a company that coaches and educates emerging business leaders.
“She’s delivered for our communities with successful results,” the party wrote on Twitter back in February. “For 19 years, she served as an Executive Director of YMCA. She’s committed to community, action, and equity and ensuring no one is left behind.”
The eight other candidates raised between $73,000 and $116,000.
Marvin Jeffcoat, the only Republican candidate, has raised zero public funds, through he’s in a better position than others — latecomer Franz Aliquo has raised no money at this point in the campaign, and Sultan Maruf has raised less than $500 in private funds, only.
Steven Raga has also unsuccessfully raised any public funding.
Two candidates have dropped out since the Chronicle last covered the District 26 race in February. Micah Peterson, city Department of Education production manager, suspended his campaign April 6, stating he “did not have the means to move forward successfully.” Peterson had raised $1,080 in private funds.
Community activist Giselle Burgess also quietly terminated her campaign, according to the CFB. Her social media accounts have been inactive for several weeks, and she could not be reached for comment.
