Six councilmembers are asking the city to give Covid vaccinations to EMTs and paramedics at station houses personnel work in so they can be inoculated on the job.
Councilmembers Bob Holden (D-Middle Village), Daneek Miller (D-St. Albans), Joe Borelli (R-Staten Island), Justin Brannan (D-Brooklyn) and Mark Gjonaj (D-Bronx), along with three EMT union leaders, made the request in a letter to FDNY Commissioner Dan Nigro and the city’s Department of Health and Mental Hygiene Tuesday.
EMTs and paramedics are given three hours of comp time for being injected with the vaccine.
“After working grueling hours, having time off is a luxury, and it should be used instead to relax and recuperate before going back to work,” the letter said.
The lawmakers noted the FDNY has a Biopod system, in place for bioterrorism preparedness, with simulated scenarios in case of a biological threat. It would be utilized in the event of a chemical, biological, radiological nuclear or explosive incident.
“It would make sense that the FDNY utilizes this system to pull EMS personnel off their routes during work time and have them inoculated,” the letter said, adding, “Your agencies should spare no effort to make the lives of these brave men and women easier instead of harder.”
Holden wrote a separate letter to Mayor de Blasio and Gov. Cuomo Monday asking that the city’s sanitation workers be permitted to receive the vaccine.
“Given how little is still known about this virus and the possibility of our sanitation workers coming into contact with infected material and surfaces, they should be eligible for the vaccination right away,” Holden wrote.
He added that more than 600 sanitation workers have tested positive for the virus with hundreds sometimes simultaneously absent from the workforce due to positive tests.
A spokesperson for Holden told the Chronicle Tuesday that the office was informed by the state that there isn’t enough vaccine.
