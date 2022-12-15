Dorothy Hirsch’s lawyer is saying DNA tests conducted on handguns found in her apartment back her contention that she had no idea her late estranged husband kept firearms in a closet at her home packed with his belongings.
Hirsch was indicted on weapons charges in September. Nine guns were seized from her Briarwood apartment on June 2, one day after her estranged husband, Glenn Hirsch, was charged with murdering Chinese food deliveryman Zhiwen Yan on April 30 at a Forest Hills intersection.
Defense attorney Mark Bederow has asserted from the beginning that Dorothy Hirsch, a 63-year-old registered nurse, did not know and had no way of knowing that handguns and ammunition were being kept in the closet.
Glenn Hirsch was out on $500,000 bail when he shot himself to death just prior to a court hearing on Aug. 5.
In a letter to prosecutors dated Dec. 3, Bederow said tests on the guns did not turn up matches to his client’s DNA, even while Glenn Hirsch’s DNA was on some of the weapons. He called the test results “exculpatory” while repeating his call for the office of Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz to drop the indictment.
Bederow, in the letter to Assistant District Attorney Thomas Salmon, said the Nov. 30 report on DNA tests on the guns was entirely favorable toward his client.
“You clearly recognize the significance of these results,” Bederow wrote. “In your application seeking to compel a [cheek] swab, you alleged that a comparison of DNA from the firearms and Dorothy’s DNA would provide ‘relevant material evidence’ linking her to the firearms by ‘demonstrating her knowing [emphasis added by Bederow] possession of an illegal firearm.’
“In fact, the opposite is true. The DNA results demonstrate that nothing links Dorothy to the firearms Glenn Hirsch stored among the possessions he put inside of black garbage bags and boxes which he then stuffed in a hallway closet.”
Bederow continued by stating further tests demonstrate that it is “almost 94 times more probable” that Mrs. Hirsch’s DNA is not on the other testable weapon.
“In other words, there is no evidence that Dorothy ever touched any of the firearms from the closet while there is conclusive proof that Glenn did.”
In an email to the Chronicle on Tuesday, Katz’s office said it does not comment on ongoing investigations.
Glenn Hirsch had a long-running feud with the Great Wall restaurant, where Yan worked, over Hirsch’s claim that he once was not given a sufficient amount of duck sauce with a takeout order.
Yan, 45, was the married father of three children and lived in Elmhurst. He was very popular among his regular Forest Hills clientele built up over two decades.
Before the killing, Glenn Hirsch was accused of threatening workers at the restaurant, including one time with a firearm, and of committing at least one act of vandalism on an automobile.
Surveillance video allegedly showed that Hirsch, on the evening of Yan’s murder, circled the block where the restaurant is located multiple times before following Yan as he left on his scooter to make deliveries. Hirsch was accused of trailing Yan to 67th Drive and 108th Street in Forest Hills, where he allegedly got out of his car and shot him.
Surveillance video also reportedly showed that Hirsch then went to his wife’s apartment, for which he had a key, within minutes of the shooting.
Bederow has a motion pending before the court seeking to dismiss the indictment based on allegations that the DA’s Office improperly withheld evidence favorable to Dorothy Hirsch from the grand jury.
