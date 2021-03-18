A group of NYC student advocates and civil right lawyers filed a lawsuit last week charging that the city and state have violated the state constitution’s guarantee of a “sound basic education” to all New York schoolchildren by maintaining a racially segregated school system.
The lawsuit, filed in State Supreme Court March 9 by IntegrateNYC, a youth advocacy group organized to fight school segregation, names Mayor de Blasio, Gov. Cuomo, and newly appointed Schools Chancellor Meisha Porter as defendants.
It argues that the city’s use of school screens like the Gifted & Talented programs, lack of culturally appropriate curriculums, racial disparities between the staff compared to the student body and lack of resources for teachers to offer mental health support for racial trauma amount to a violation of state law.
Mark Rosenbaum, an attorney representing the plaintiffs with Public Counsel Opportunity Under Law, a Los Angeles-based pro bono law firm that focuses on human rights abuses, characterized the racial inequities in the city’s school system as a form of racism.
“Racism continues to thrive in our society by denying children of color a fair opportunity to receive even a ‘sound basic education’ that they may achieve their dreams, better their circumstances, and become full participants in our political and civic institutions,” he said.
Rosenbaum also maintained that the suit represents the first of its kind in seeking a constitutional right to an “education that dismantles racism.”
In 81 pages of court documents, the plaintiffs charge that the city’s public education has produced racial hierarchies that begin sorting children academically as early as kindergarten, and rewards families with incomes high enough to afford test preparation classes and other student supports.
The lawsuit comes after a series of policies that de Blasio announced in response to the pandemic that have begun the process of reforming the city school system’s screened admissions process. In December he announced that he would be temporarily suspending middle school admission screens. Then in January, de Blasio said that the city would transition away from the G&T exam, and launch an “intensive public engagement process” to determine a more inclusive future of the program.
Despite those efforts to address racial segregation in the city, advocacy groups have called for the elimination of the Specialized High School Admissions Test and other screens, and maintain that his slate of reforms do not go far enough toward integration.
De Blasio had attempted to scrap the SHSAT for eight of the city’s nine specialized high schools by appealing to the state Legislature in 2018, but was unsuccessful.
But the current litigation is a new approach from integration advocates in their strides to seeking such system-wide changes to the city’s education system, which has never been subjected to a court-enforced school desegregation effort.
If the lawsuit succeeds, it could force the city to redesign or completely do away with screened admissions policies ranging from G&T programs to entry standards for selective middle and high schools.
In response to the legal challenge, Department of Education spokesperson Danielle Filson stood behind the city’s efforts to achieve racial equity.
“This administration has taken bold, unprecedented steps to advance equity in our admissions policies — suspending academic screens in middle schools, removing district priorities in high schools, and dismantling a system that uses the test results of four-year-olds to determine their academic success. Our persistent work to drive equity for New York City families is ongoing, and we will review the suit,” she said.
