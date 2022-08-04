Outdoor dining served as a lifeline to restaurants as they struggled to stay afloat during the Covid-19 pandemic.
But a lawsuit filed on July 27 asserts that the outdoor structures that popped up on sidewalks and at curbsides have not only outlived their intended purpose, but are causing harm to the health and safety of those who live near them
The 10-page complaint, naming New York City and state as defendants, includes five Queens residents among 35 petitioners and says that the emergency conditions that prompted the creation and proliferation of the outdoor structures no longer exist, and that the state and city do not have the authority to keep extending continued emergency declarations.
The suit, filed by attorney Michael Sussman of Goshen, NY, states that even as emergency conditions and restrictions were relaxed or eliminated, the outdoor structures — even ones no longer used for dining — no longer are justified or needed.
“By July 2022, respondents’ chief executive officers [Mayor Adams and Gov. Hochul] had abandoned vaccine and mask mandates, occupancy limitations on indoor dining and social distancing requirements and recognized that no public health emergency exists,” the suit states on page 5. “Restaurants, bars and taverns in New York City are again now permitted to utilize their indoor capacity at pre-pandemic occupancy levels, and they are doing so throughout the respondent City.”
The complaint states that the city and state have since relied on an economic rationale for extending the Temporary Outdoor Restaurant program.
“However, such a rationale does not provide a sufficient legal basis for an emergency order in New York absent the existence of an underlying public health or natural emergency, neither of which now exists ... In reality, no public health emergency exists and, therefore, there is no premise for TOR.”
As a retired police officer, former PTA president and now president of the board of directors of the Southridge Cooperative section 3 complex, Ricardo Pacheco of Jackson Heights is an experienced observer of the community around him.
He is one of the 35 petitioners, approached, he said, after he became a strident critic on his Twitter account.
“I’m retired. I take walks. I like restaurants,” Pacheco said. “And I noticed, after the pandemic, these shacks — not to demean their value when they were needed.”
He told the Chronicle of conditions he and others mentioned in their affidavits. The complaints include that the shacks by the curb eliminate parking — “Which the businesses you’re trying to help need,” Pacheco said — force residents to navigate around the structures, furniture, delivery bikes and scooters on sidewalks; subject those who live by bars and taverns to contend with noisy patrons and sometimes music well into the night; and cause a stench from standing water when they block street drains.
Pacheco and others state that the structures have brought rats, mice and roaches in their wake; and that unruly or drunk patrons trespass — and worse — on their sidewalks, front stoops and yards.
Pacheco said many he has seen now are being used not for dining but outdoor storage of tables, chairs and other items.
Asked about the lawsuit this week, Mayor Adams said the situation requires fixes, not the elimination of outdoor eating.
“As it has been reported previously over and over again, the nightlife is a multi-billion dollar industry,” Adams said in a partial transcript of a press conference provided by his office. “And our restaurant owners have gone through a very difficult period. Some of them are still back in their payments. And whatever I can do to help our restaurant industry that employs dishwashers, waiters, bus boys and girls, this is an important industry and it is an indicator of our city.”
The lawsuit, Adams acknowledged, will play itself out.
“But I’m a supporter of the outdoor dining,” he said. “I think we need to modify it because some of the outdoor dining locations have become a hazard. They have become places that’s not suitable.”
Adams believes there are ways to modify and standardize what the structures should look like, and how they must be used.
“It can’t be used for storage. It can’t be used for all other things. But I’m a supporter of the outdoor dining. And I believe it was a lifeline for the restaurant industry.”
Councilwoman Joann Ariola (R-Ozone Park), in an email from her office, said the time has come to move on from the structures.
“These sidewalk sheds were vital during the pandemic because they allowed businesses to continue serving their clients when indoor dining was prohibited,” the councilwoman said. “Now that we’ve resumed indoor dining, there’s no reason for these vestiges of the lockdown to remain in place.”
Ariola said they take up valuable parking spaces on already-congested commercial corridors, and that they are becoming eyesores and are negatively impacting the quality of life for the people who live and work around them. She too cited the health concerns due to the creatures and critters that they have attracted; and people who have taken to using them for taking drugs or engaging in after-hours drinking.
“There’s no need for them to remain on our streets, and as we continue our journey into recovery, an important step forward is to clear the streets of these structures and get our communities back to a pre-norm, a norm in which these sheds did not exist,” Ariola wrote.
