Gov. Hochul’s proposal to lift the cap on New York City charter schools was omitted from both the Senate and Assembly one-house budgets, which were released this week, as some advocates continue pushing despite little support from lawmakers.
“We’re very disappointed that the state legislators are not really listening to parents, but instead are playing politics again,” said Yiatin Chu, president of the Asian Wave Alliance.
The governor’s preliminary budget has proposed eliminating the regional cap on the number of charter schools in the city and would allow licenses for closed-down “zombie charters” to be reissued, which could bring around 100 of the schools to New York City.
“They’re forcing kids that are in failing schools to not have more choice,” said Chu. “These are not affluent families ... the kids that would be zoned for a public school that’s not serving their needs are not from families that have private schools as an option or can move out of New York City,” she said.
She took up the cause because she is looking out for families, she said, and the Asian Wave Alliance got involved because it noticed increased interest and enrollment among Asian families in charter schools.
She chalks that up to a few reasons including a focus on high test scores, “traditional academics” and diverse afterschool options.
Last week, hundreds turned up for two different rallies, including one led by Chu, calling for the cap to be lifted.
State Sen. John Liu (D-Bayside), who has been a vocal opponent of lifting the charter cap, serves a district that includes some of the top-performing school districts in the city, Districts 25 and 26, where there is less of a need for alternative options, said Chu.
“There’s a constant parroting of waitlists for charters,” Liu said. “There are waitlists for public schools as well.”
It was clear from the get-go, he said, that legislators were not on board with lifting the cap.
“Not only do you not raise a cap simply because it’s been reached, but now it’s actually a totally illogical time to lift any cap when enrollment is down significantly in both public schools as well as in charter schools,” he said.
Despite a growth in charters through the pandemic as district schools declined, enrollment is lagging in the larger charter networks as well.
Liu argues that funding charters takes resources away from traditional public schools. He denies the fact that charters even are public.
“They are private schools funded with public dollars,” said Liu. “That does not make it a public school.”
Chu says, “Giving families what they want is going to help families stay in the public school system and charter schools are public schools.”
She hopes to see some compromise as intense budget negotiations get underway ahead of the budget due date of April 1, including maybe reinstating just the zombie charters.
Liu said he does not see the charter cap being a topic of upcoming talks.
“For me, the biggest priority is higher education,” he said. “Now that we have at long last met our obligation for public schools implicitly through high school, we now have to recognize the fact that modern day education goes well beyond the 12th grade.”
