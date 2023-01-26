Dozens of protesters, public health officials and city councilmembers were at the steps of City Hall last week to fight for a ban on menthol cigarettes.
Menthol, an organic peppermint compound, is often found in cigarettes targeted toward Black communities, according to Candace Prince-Modeste, a Springfield Gardens resident and manager of the Menthol Kills NYC campaign.
The flavored product masks the harsh taste of tobacco and is heavily marketed to people in the Black community from an early age, resulting in a lifelong addiction, Prince-Modeste added.
“You find that overwhelmingly, the percentage of Black smokers are using menthol and they develop health issues,” Prince-Modeste told the Chronicle. “Blacks are disproportionally represented in menthol usage. That is well documented.”
Black magazines were bombarded with cigarette advertisements and vans will pull up to lower-middle-class communities distributing free products, according to Prince-Modeste.
“People knew which days they were coming and they knew when they will get the free cigarettes,” Prince-Modeste added. “There would be huge billboards in these neighborhoods ... and a lot of the time, those were the first images where Black people were portrayed in a positive light — sensationalizing cigarette smoking.”
In the Big Apple, 89 percent of Black adult smokers use menthol cigarettes, followed by 63 percent of Latino adults, 32 percent of white adults and 25 percent of Asian/Pacific Islander adults, according to a report from the city Department of Health that was released in October 2022.
More than seven out of 10 Black youth smokers, ages 12 to 17, have smoked menthol cigarettes, according to a 2021 report by Public Health Solutions, an organization that fights for health equity for low-income people.
Black smokers smoke less but are more likely to die of heart attacks, strokes and other cardiovascular diseases compared to their white smoking counterparts, according to Public Health Solutions.
“It has a minty flavor that makes it easier to get hooked on it and harder to quit it once you’ve picked up the habit,” Prince-Modeste said.
Councilwoman Rita Joseph (D-Brooklyn) has introduced a bill to ban menthol cigarettes, which was supported by 16 members of the City Council, including Shekar Krishnan (D-Jackson Heights).
Krishnan was not available for comment.
Joseph’s legislation also has the support of the Brooklyn and Manhattan borough president offices. Queens Borough President Donovan Richards is taking a look at the bill.
“The borough president has been an outspoken leader for years on the issue of smoking, as it relates to the health of our families and communities,” said Christopher Barca, Richards’ spokesman. “Our office is currently reviewing this piece of legislation.”
