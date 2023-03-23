What started as a balmy late winter afternoon last Friday became a life-and-death moment for Assemblyman Clyde Vanel (D-Queens Village), who was practicing flight maneuvers in a single-engine Beechcraft plane over Suffolk County with a friend when, approximately 20 minutes into the flight, the aircraft had engine failure.
“I’m so happy to be alive,” Vanel told the Queens Chronicle. “It was a beautiful day out and I went to just fly in the area.”
Vanel is not sure why the plane’s engine lost power, but thanks God that he is still here and that his emergency flight training kicked in.
The assemblyman said that he took off from Brookhaven Airport around 2 p.m. and just so happened to be flying over the water before he found himself having to make an emergency landing at a beach in Shoreham, LI.
“I had to fly the airplane, look for the best place to land and run through my checklist and try to minimize damage to people or properties,” the elected official said. “I had no power and the airport was too far away. There was another little airport that was closer but I could not make that airport; there was an empty field three miles away from me and I wasn’t sure I could make it there. I just so happened to be over the water and it was low tide, so there was enough shoreline for me to land on. If it was high tide, I don’t even think I would be here.”
His checklist included checking the fuel, switches, fuel pump and electrical system for the engine.
“I saw that strip of sand and I went for it,” Vanel said. “I’m still amazed that I walked away with just a scratch.”
Vanel said that people should be prepared for emergencies in any endeavor, especially when working with any machine, car, airplane and boat.
“It is always important to note what to do in case of an emergency so that when the worst case scenario happens you are prepared and can minimize any damage,” he said. “I’m blessed to be alive.”
The assemblyman plans to get back up in the air soon and plans to become a flight and safety instructor in the future.
“I want to train others on flight safety and emergency procedures,” he added.
He encourages people in Queens who are interested in pursuing aviation to join his organization, the New York Metro Chapter of Black Pilots of America, a nonprofit that provides youth flight lessons, private pilot training and Black pilot meetups.
If interested in learning more about NY Metro BPA visit nymetrobpa.com.
“We train youths, minorities — all folks on flying,” Vanel said. “Aviation is safe, and we have to make sure that we do it safely. We are properly trained.”
In a Twitter post last week, the assemblyman also thanked the FAA for providing him emergency flight training. The agency is investigating the crash, according to ABC.
The emergency landing was caught on camera by Caelyn Canace, who was making a TikTok video of a baby seagull on a rock in the water.
She later turns her camera to the sand as a dogs walks by and then points it up to the skyline capturing footage of the plane descending onto the beach.
