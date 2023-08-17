In some ways, it seems Assemblymember Jessica González-Rojas (D-East Elmhurst) has seen it all during her time in the state Legislature. She took office in January 2021, when Covid-19 was still running rampant. Just months into her first term, former Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigned amid sexual harassment allegations, and Gov. Hochul took his place. Hurricane Ida hit her district hard with immense flooding that September. Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin resigned in April 2022 after being indicted for his role in a bribery scheme. The state budget was late in 2022, and again in 2023. Roe v. Wade was overturned. González-Rojas’ Senate counterparts forced an unsuccessful vote for Hochul’s chief judge pick. And just this spring, her Queens colleague, Assemblymember Juan Ardila (D-Maspeth), became a pariah amid sexual assault allegations, and has refused to heed to calls for his resignation.
Yet it’s hard to believe González-Rojas is only in her second term in Albany.
Those events have, to some extent, colored her work at the Capitol. A former reproductive rights advocate, González-Rojas has penned several bills designed to protect access to women’s and trans healthcare in wake of the reversal of Roe v. Wade. During this year’s budget negotiations, she fought for universal school meals for all New York State public school children — which the federal government covered during Covid, but stopped last September — and got them covered for 81 percent of students. She says this is the accomplishment she’s most proud of this session.
She also advocated for good cause eviction legislation to be included in Gov. Hochul’s housing compact, which ultimately did not come to fruition despite an extra month of discussion.
“There was efforts and really good-faith efforts by our speaker and by the majority leader in the Senate to pull together working groups and create compromises,” the assemblymember said in a wide-ranging interview with the Chronicle Aug. 7. “Unfortunately, it seemed like the governor wasn’t willing to work in good faith and nothing was moved.”
Speaking about the housing crisis as a whole, González-Rojas discussed the warehousing of apartments — keeping vacant units off the market — and how that has driven up the cost of the housing market and 421A and J51, tax policies designed to incentivize developers to build affordable housing and renovate existing units, respectively, both of which she is concerned don’t actually lead to affordability.
But in her own District 34, the controversial accessory dwelling units are at the heart of discussions surrounding housing access.
While adversaries of ADUs tend to point to Hurricane Ida as a reason not to legalize the units, arguing that the storm showed they are not safe to live in, to the assemblywoman, that’s exactly why they need to be legalized.
“If we had legal ADUs with a means of egress, that would allow folks to live safely in basements in particular,” she said. “We wouldn’t have had as many lives lost.”
Pressed further, she added that allowing for ADUs would “create more safety and allow people to come out of the shadows.”
That’s an approach González-Rojas takes to several issues, not just ADUs: Bring things above board in order to foster stronger regulation and provide resources. It’s a theme the assemblymember herself is conscious of.
“I think I’m pretty consistent about wanting to create opportunities for people to thrive,” she said.
González-Rojas looks at illegal street vendors, like the ones often seen in her district’s own Corona Plaza, in a similar light, noting that the city caps the number of permits it issues to such vendors.
“Our community is trying to find ways to survive,” she said. “And I support our street vendors in surviving.”
In fact, she said, the area and its brick-and-mortar stores benefit economically from the foot traffic vendors at Corona Plaza attract.
Asked about food safety, González-Rojas said that was important, and that creating pathways for vendors to become legitimate would help in that pursuit.
“If they’re able to get a permit, they would learn the siting rules and regulations, there’d be more order, but unfortunately, the city has not done their job,” she said. “I’m trying to do what I can in the state. But I think sweeping up and confiscating their goods and their livelihood is sad.”
Days after her interview with the Chronicle, the assemblymember stood with vendors at Corona Plaza whose goods were taken from them by the Department of Sanitation [see separate story in some editions or at qchron.com].
The same can be said for González-Rojas’ take on prostitution, which she believes should be decriminalized. Asked about the New York Post’s coverage of sex work on Roosevelt Avenue, she agreed the paper’s portrayal of the matter was “stigmatized.”
“There’s three ways we see sex work happen: coercion, circumstance and choice. So coercion — that’s what we need to address,” she said. “But, because of circumstance, a lot of people are finding ways to work, and that’s a way to work. And we want to not criminalize them for that work, and we want to make sure that we’re supporting people in their livelihoods so that they can live with dignity.”
Asked about the migrant crisis, the assemblymember pointed to the need for the federal government to authorize more people to work, among other resources it could provide. “It would be good for the state — you get a revenue from their taxes — and again, good for their dignity. That’s what they want to do,” she said.
“I certainly have a lot of critiques of what the mayor is doing. It’s unfortunate that he’s limiting time in shelters, and now we’re seeing more and more people on the street.”
Asked if she thinks immigration should be limited, Gonzalez-Rojas said, “I don’t believe so.”
Many politicians talk about the issues being personal to them, including González-Rojas. As a victim of rape, that’s perhaps most clear in her response to the allegations against Ardila, whom she called on to step down several days after many of her peers did.
“It was hard. We’re very in-line politically, and I had a couple conversations with him before calling on his resignation — I wanted to hear from him,” she said. “And ultimately, I wasn’t satisfied with his responses.” Noting her own experiences, she added, “I don’t think someone in a position of power should have done that, or handle it the way he did.”
Asked what about Ardila’s answers fell short for her, the assemblymember said, “All of it.
“I mean, first, he kind of denied it. And then he said, ‘Well, it was youthful indiscretion.’ And then it was this really thought-out statement that I wish he started with, but didn’t feel genuine ... I don’t know that by the third statement that that was coming from him.”
