Unlicensed vendors, prostitutes and drunks are creating chaos in and around Corona Plaza, making the area dirty and dangerous for families, according to residents and business owners who rallied for a better environment Aug. 7.
The protesters, who rallied a little more than a block down National Street at American Triangle, held signs in both English and Spanish pleading for an end to fighting and drunkeness in the area, among other issues.
“My office receives from 18 to 20 complaints weekly from concerned residents and business owners who feel the negative impact of the lack of consideration shown by these street vendors,” City Councilman Francisco Moya (D-Corona) said in a press release after the event. “The situation has escalated to the point where it is creating an unsanitary and disorganized environment for everyone in the area.” Moya said.
The event followed an Aug. 2 rally in support of the unlicensed vendors, which was held by activists and area politicians including Borough President Donovan Richards and U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-Bronx, Queens) after the city launched a sweep that cleared the site of many.
Richards, who credits a task force he formed with improving conditions in the plaza, called the sweep “draconian” and an “injustice.”
He and others who support the vendors, reportedly numbering near 80, say the main problem is that the city does not provide enough licenses. The City Council passed legislation to increase the number of permits available, but the bureaucracy is far behind schedule on actually offering them, according to the outlet Streetsblog — and the number will remain far short of the total believed to be operating in the city.
Merchant Yarin Nadel said he has three businesses in the area but that vendors set up shop right in front of his places and undersell him — because he has to pay to pay taxes, employees and rent — and then leave behind trash that he gets ticketed for.
Moya said other dangers in the area include the placement of propane tanks under the 7 train, “the existence of pots filled with boiling oil on the sidewalks” that could severely burn people, and the presence of prostitutes nearby “in broad daylight” while there are children in the area.
He said statistics show that crime in the area is up, “with 12 felony arrests and 77 arrests this past June in Corona Plaza.”
Moya added that he voted to provide more vendor permits but said people need to earn their living while being respectful of others.
Supporters of the vendors point out that The New York Times rated Corona Plaza a top place to go to for food in the city.
