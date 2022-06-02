Red, white and blue were everywhere in Laurelton as elected officials such as state Attorney General Tish James and Assemblywoman Alicia Hyndman, top right, marched with hundreds of people on Monday.
As the American flag swayed in the hands of Girls, Boys and Cub Scouts and NYPD Explorers during the Memorial Day Parade, which started on Francis and Merrick boulevards, music from the Queens Alliance and New York Alliance drumlines filled the streets.
Leading the group of drummers was a dancing majorette, who was closely followed by a flag twirler as the parade concluded at Veterans Memorial Triangle at 225th Street and North Conduit Avenue.
Groups in the parade included the Laurelton Lions Club, Col. Edward O. Gourdin Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5298, American Legion Benjamin Moore Post 1946, VFW Proctor-Hopson Post 1896, American Legion Post 483, the Garden Club of Laurelton, Concerned Citizens of Laurelton and the Kickers Jr. Soccer Club of Southeast Queens.
Along with students from District 29 schools the other organizations that were there to remember the fallen were fraternities Omega Psi Phi and Alpha Phi Alpha and sororities Delta Sigma Theta, Zeta Phi Beta, Alpha Kappa Alpha and Sigma Gamma Rho, the United Black Men of Queens Foundation and the 105th Precinct.
— Naeisha Rose
