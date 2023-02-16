The Queens Public Library’s Laurelton branch will temporarily close before the winter comes to an end, according to QPL spokeswoman Ewa Jedrychowska.
The library, located at 134-26 225 St., will close March 11 for six to nine months to replace a key component of the HVAC system, Jedrychowska explained.
“We expect to reopen the library in fall 2023,” Jedrychowska told the Queens Chronicle via email. “During the closure, customers can visit other nearby QPL locations.”
Nearby locations include the St. Albans and Rochdale Village branches at 191-05 Linden Blvd. and 169-09 137-11 Ave., respectively.
The library was awarded a capital grant of $149,940 in 2022 to replace the existing rooftop cooling unit with a new energy-efficient one with the required supports, according to Gov. Hochul’s office.
Iris Allen, a member of the Springfield Gardens Lions Club and a troop leader of Girl Scouts Troops 4154, 4156, 4158 and 4164, said via text message the space will be missed.
“The community will be at a loss without the Laurelton Library,” said Allen about the branch, which is where her Girl Scouts troops, Lions and Leos clubs and community and civic organizations conduct business. “The Library provides a place for our babies and mothers for toddler time. A place for our youth to explore their gifts and talents and work on homework and class projects. A place for our seniors to attend cultural and educational events.
“The Laurelton Library is the heart of the community. We must be vigilant that the Laurelton Library receives the renovations it requires and opens back up Fall 2023!”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.