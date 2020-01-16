Late civic leader honored in Glendale

Jan. 11’s unseasonably warm weather might be attributed not to climate change, but to the power of the late Glendale civic leader Jack Zwerenz. “He’s got a lot of pull up there,” said Councilman Bob Holden (D-Middle Village) as he pointed up to the heavens. “He brought us the weather.”

State Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. (D-Howard Beach) later joked that Zwerenz, who died in March 2019, might have an easier time advocating for Glendale’s own ZIP code — something he advocated for four years — now than he did when he was alive. “Maybe he’ll have a better contact up in heaven,” Addabbo said.

Zwerenz’s advocacy and his unselfish nature were the central themes of stories told by those who loved and worked with him, as elected officials, his family and community members co-named the corner of 82nd and Myrtle avenues “Jack Zwerenz Way.”

The lifelong Glendaler was born and grew up on the street that now bears his name, and during his 86 years of life touched almost every aspect of the community. But he did it not for the accolades or publicity.

“My father genuinely cared and he never sought the spotlight,” said his son, John.

Amid soaring crime rates and quality-of-life concerns years ago, Zwerenz and a group of concerned citizens met in a parking lot and later founded what would become the Glendale Civilian Observation Patrol, now the 104th Civilian Observation Patrol.

“He was every man for every man,” said Community Board 5 Chairman Vinny Arcuri, who knew Zwerenz personally.

Zwerenz was also a longtime member of the Glendale Property Owners Association, of which he became the sergeant of arms. Many at the co-naming ceremony spoke of how he convinced them to join the organization.

One of his biggest accomplishments came in the 1980s, when he and other Glendalers convinced the MTA to not electrify the now-defunct Montauk railroad line that runs through Glendale. He was concerned about teenagers sneaking onto the tracks and getting electrocuted. “Think of how many lives he saved,” Holden said.

He was also heavily involved in Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church and Catholic Academy, working with both in many capacities. Deacon Peter Stamm, a longtime friend of Zwerenz’s, spoke of how he lived his entire life in the same house on 82nd Avenue. “That’s where he got his devotion to this neighborhood,” Stamm said.

Already, Holden said, there are signs that Zwerenz’s work in the community is missed. A few steps from the intersection, trash had piled up on the service road of the Jackie Robinson Parkway.

“Jack would be there cleaning that up,” Holden said. “I guess we’ll find somebody else to do it now.”