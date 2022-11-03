Late activist Don Capalbi honored 1

The corner of 136th Street and 58th Avenue was co-named for the late activist Don Capalbi, inset.

 u.s house photo / twitter; inset, U.S House / file

Family, friends, area elected officials and community members gathered at the corner of 58th Avenue and 136th Street in Flushing last Saturday to honor late civic leader Don Capalbi with a street co-naming.

Capalbi was known for his work as president of the Queensboro Hill Flushing Civic Association, where he fought for a number of neighborhood causes, including the preservation of area row houses, improved traffic conditions near PS 163 and many more. He also sat on the NewYork-Presbyterian Queens Community Advisory Council, and was a member of numerous other community groups.

Capalbi died in December 2018 at the age of 73, after having been hospitalized for a month following a head injury caused by a fall.

Capalbi worked closely with Rep. Grace Meng (D-Flushing) as her community liaison, both during her time in the state Assembly and in Congress.

“Don Capalbi was a beloved member of my team and a tireless civic leader. He was also a wonderful human being. Nearly four years after his passing, we have not forgotten him, and we never will,” Meng said in a statement. “I think about Don all the time, and I will be forever grateful for his friendship and service, and all he did to help the people of our district.”

The street co-naming was made possible by Councilmember Sandra Ung (D-Flushing), who, prior to taking office, had worked with Capalbi during her time at Meng’s office.

“Don was a thoughtful and caring person who was always thinking of others. He was a dedicated activist who was involved with community groups and organizations too numerous to mention, and his passing left a big hole in our community,” Ung said in a statement. “I was glad that one of the first things I was able to accomplish when I took office earlier this year was to get a street renamed for Don so his memory will live on in the neighborhood he called home.”

The new street sign is not the only way Capalbi’s memory has been preserved; in 2019, the civic leader was honored with an engraved bench at the Queens Botanical Garden.

