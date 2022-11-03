Family, friends, area elected officials and community members gathered at the corner of 58th Avenue and 136th Street in Flushing last Saturday to honor late civic leader Don Capalbi with a street co-naming.
Capalbi was known for his work as president of the Queensboro Hill Flushing Civic Association, where he fought for a number of neighborhood causes, including the preservation of area row houses, improved traffic conditions near PS 163 and many more. He also sat on the NewYork-Presbyterian Queens Community Advisory Council, and was a member of numerous other community groups.
Capalbi died in December 2018 at the age of 73, after having been hospitalized for a month following a head injury caused by a fall.
Capalbi worked closely with Rep. Grace Meng (D-Flushing) as her community liaison, both during her time in the state Assembly and in Congress.
“Don Capalbi was a beloved member of my team and a tireless civic leader. He was also a wonderful human being. Nearly four years after his passing, we have not forgotten him, and we never will,” Meng said in a statement. “I think about Don all the time, and I will be forever grateful for his friendship and service, and all he did to help the people of our district.”
The street co-naming was made possible by Councilmember Sandra Ung (D-Flushing), who, prior to taking office, had worked with Capalbi during her time at Meng’s office.
“Don was a thoughtful and caring person who was always thinking of others. He was a dedicated activist who was involved with community groups and organizations too numerous to mention, and his passing left a big hole in our community,” Ung said in a statement. “I was glad that one of the first things I was able to accomplish when I took office earlier this year was to get a street renamed for Don so his memory will live on in the neighborhood he called home.”
The new street sign is not the only way Capalbi’s memory has been preserved; in 2019, the civic leader was honored with an engraved bench at the Queens Botanical Garden.
