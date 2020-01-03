  • January 3, 2020
Last night of Chanukah

Posted: Thursday, January 2, 2020 10:30 am

Last night of Chanukah by Michael Shain, Queens Chronicle | 0 comments

The rain did not dampen the Chanukah spirit in Howard Beach, where the eighth and final night of the Jewish holiday still drew a crowd for the lighting of the community menorah on Cross Bay Boulevard.

The honor of lighting the final candle last Sunday went to one of the most distinguished members of the Howard Beach Judea Chabad congregation, 92-year-old Karl Birenbaum, center holding a lighter, next to Rabbi Avrohom Richter.

In 2014, Birenbaum, a Holocaust survivor, finally celebrated the bar mitzvah he was forced to miss as a 13-year-old hiding from the Nazis in Poland.

— Michael Shain

Welcome to the discussion.

  • Print comments

