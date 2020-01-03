Last night of Chanukah

The Chabad of Eastern Queens and the Hollis Hills Civic Association organized the final candle lighting of the community menorah on Saturday, Dec. 28, to celebrate the last day of Chanukah.

Hollis Hills Civi Association Presidet Zion Halili, Councilman Barry Grodenchik, state Sen. John Liu, Rabbi Yerachmiel Zalmanov of Chabad of Eastern Queens, Assemblymember David Weprin and Carin Bail, the newly elected president of the Hollis Hills Civic Association joined, the community to celebrate at Union Turnpike and 220th Street.

More than 200 attendees enjoyed live music and a DJ, hot chocolate and Chanukah donuts, dreidels and chocolate, as well as an entertainer who performed juggling acts including fire juggling.