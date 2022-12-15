Time is running out for you to contribute to the Chronicle’s 26th Annual Holiday Toy Drive.
The deadline to drop off goodies is Monday, Dec. 19. Items will go to kids in area shelters, including The Kings Inn Family Shelter in East Elmhurst and Dove House.
While kids are sure to want the hot favorites of the day, like the latest Marvel or DC movie action figure, they might also love old favorites like Rock ’Em, Sock ’Em Robots or good, old-fashioned Legos. Give a youngster the gift of nostalgia this holiday season.
If you’re more technologically inclined, try a remote-controlled car or mini-helicopter. Just remember to check if batteries are included.
Clothing donations are also needed, and remember: All items must be new and unwrapped.
Taste aside, all kids deserve to open something this time of year, and not just the nice ones. Who knows, your contribution could be the spark of joy a youngster needs to discover a whole new world.
Thanks goes out to the contributors at the Chronicle’s Glendale office: Vincent Ciccia from Flushing, Pam Dorman from New Rochelle, Christine Mleczkowski from Middle Village, Donna Scione from Glendale, Trudy Bronnenkant from Maspeth, Barbara Barris from Ridgewood, Pat LaLande from Queens Village, Fay from Middle Village and Lisa from Astoria. Some donors have remained anonymous, and we thank them, too.
Gifts may be brought to the Queens Chronicle offices at 71-19 80 St., Suite 8-201, at The Shops at Atlas Park mall in Glendale from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The office is above Home Goods and one enters the building where the sign says The Offices at Market Plaza.
Donations also can be dropped off at the district offices of the following elected officials during their regular office hours:
• State Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr., at 159-53 102 St. in Howard Beach;
• Assemblyman Ed Braunstein, at 213-33 39 Ave., Suite 238, in Bayside;
• City Councilman Bob Holden, at 58-38 69 St. in Maspeth;
• Assemblywoman Jenifer Rajkumar, at 83-91 Woodhaven Blvd. in Woodhaven: and
• Councilwoman Joann Ariola, at 93-06 101 Ave. in Ozone Park.
The new Goldfish Swim School, located across from the Chronicle in Glendale, has also kindly set up a box to receive donations.
Anyone seeking more information on the toy drive is asked to call the Chronicle’s Stela Barbu at (718) 205-8000.
