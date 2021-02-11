Weddings and other large catering events can resume March 15 with up to 150 people.
Sangita Patel, co-owner of Woodhaven Manor, which holds 900 people, said she is hearing from a lot of old customers.
“They keep calling, calling, calling,” she told the Chronicle Monday.
But Mickey King, owner of Antun’s in Queens Village, says it’s not enough.
One bride-to-be called saying she wanted 250 guests. King told her they could only book for 150 and she agreed. Then he told her no dancing is allowed under New York State regulations.
“I’ll cut the guest list 100 people but I ain’t not having dancing at my wedding,” she told him.
And that was the end of that. The booking didn’t go forward, King said.
There was another would-be customer who wanted to have 80 people at her wedding but learned her guests would need to be tested for Covid.
“She said, ‘Forget it then’ and hung up the phone,” King said.
Patel, like King, said people with bookings have priority when they return. The manor hosts weddings, sweet sixteens and baptisms, among other events.
“We do everything,” she said.
King said the governor has not provided enough information in relation to the reopening next month.
“The quote-unquote leader of the state doesn’t have an answer for us,” King said, adding, “Governor Cuomo has not issued any sort of guidance whatsoever at all and doesn’t seem to be in a rush to do so. He thinks weddings are planned overnight.”
Cuomo said Tuesday that guidance would be out in the next week or so walking through the specifics.
Judging from his quote, dancing could be making a comeback.
“You invite me to a wedding now and say there’s going to be 150 people, I’m not going because I’m nervous,” Cuomo said in answer to a reporter’s question. “But, if you tell me the 150 people have all been tested and were all negative in the past 12 hours, well, then I’ll go and we’ll dance, Juliet.”
Cuomo said last August dancing would not be allowed at gatherings — “Where’s the logic?” asked King, who said Antun’s can hold 1,000 people, plenty of room for 150 people who pass Covid tests — and there is still the 10 p.m. curfew to deal with.
And how many weddings has King attended that ended before 10?
“I have been to zero,” he said.
King is also concerned when the weather gets warmer, people will just have noncompliant parties in a tent somewhere.
“There’s no way for him to find some random tent and even if he does what is he going to do? There’s no liquor license to pull,” he said, adding, “You’re going to cause these events to happen.”
A spokesperson for Cuomo disagreed with that logic, saying if someone wants to host an unsafe event, “wouldn’t they just do it now? Not seeing how creating a way to do something safely is opening the door to people doing it unsafely any more than the status quo?”
