Taking over 67 percent of the vote, Joann Ariola won the seat for City Council District 32 in Queens on Tuesday, maintaining the Republican stronghold, with bipartisan support behind her.
“I think the margin is an absolute testament to how the people in this district felt about my campaign and Felicia Singh’s campaign,” Ariola told the Chronicle. “Their voice was their vote.”
She received just over 16,000 votes as compared to Democrat Singh, who only garnered 7,400. Kenichi Wilson, the third-party candidate in the race, totaled 258, according to the most recent data from the Board of Elections.
Ariola, a longtime civic leader and chairwoman of the Queens Republican Party, defeated Singh, a teacher and Democrat from Ozone Park, with a broad base of support.
“This race wasn’t only won on message, it was won because each and every portion of this district felt that I represented them,” Ariola said to a crowd of over 100 supporters at her victory party at Russo’s On The Bay on Tuesday night.
Ariola, who is from Howard Beach, will suceed Councilman Eric Ulrich (R-Ozone Park), who announced her victory to the crowd and introduced the incoming councilwoman to the podium.
“For the first time in the history of our community, in our district — and I say this not as a politician but as a parent — we will have a strong, competent, intelligent, dedicated, caring and kickass councilwoman,” said Ulrich, who has a daughter.
“The torch is being passed,” he said.
This is the first time the seat, which encompasses Broad Channel, Howard Beach, Lindenwood, Ozone Park, and Woodhaven, will be held by a woman. Ariola joins an incoming cohort of women who are set to double the amount currently on the Council.
Ariola ran a campaign focused on law and order, funding the police and maintaining quality of life, which was a stark difference from her progressive opponent, Singh, who vowed to further defund the police and pour resources into alternative forms of public safety.
“This was a very hard-fought race, and I commend my opponent on the job that she did during this race,” said Ariola. “But I will tell you that from day one, our message resonated in this district — we will not put up with further defunding the police, we will not put up with halfway houses and community prisons or the closing of Rikers.”
The opposing viewpoints between the two candidates remained at the center of the campaign, emerging in several debates and panels between the two.
The race was one of the most contested and closely watched in the city and served as a test of the power of progressive policies. Singh was backed by U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY), Rep. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez (D-Bronx, Queens) and Public Advocate Jumaane Williams. But the race was not as close as many expected.
The endorsements from local elected officials that Ariola did get, while Singh struggled to get that close-to-home support, paved the way for a strong theme of bipartisanship.
“This was a broad, bipartisan coalition that elected Joann Ariola. It wasn’t just Republicans that elected and voted for Joann,” said Ulrich, before thanking Councilman Bob Holden (D-Middle Village) for his help and backing of Ariola.
“It was the right thing to do, to support Joann Ariola for this seat. The 32nd should not go to a socialist. The 32nd is saved,” said Holden.
“Joann is the common sense candidate ... She’ll be a wonderful member of the Common Sense Caucus in the City Council,” he said, referring to the bipartisan coalition they plan to create which he hopes to have at least 10 councilmembers on.
“This race could not be won without the bipartisan support that I received,” said Ariola.
As of Wednesday, it was projected that four contested races were won by Republicans and that count could reach five, which would double the number on the Council beforehand.
“I’m thrilled that I’m going into a City Council that will have five members in the minority portion,” said Ariola.
“I think that gives us a voting block that only strengthens our position at City Council and strengthens our position to bring home the necessary resources to our district.”
On election night, Ariola was surrounded by her husband, three sons, 83-year-old mother and extended family and friends.
“There was one person who made sure everything was getting done,” Ariola said about her campaign manager, Phyllis Inserillo.
Ariola also thanked her family, who she said stood with her throughout the campaign.
Her sons told the Chronicle that they helped phone bank and always picked up the phone when their mother needed them, like for neighborhood cleanups.
“They really made the ultimate sacrifice so that I could put 24 hours a day, seven days a week into this race,” Ariola said.
But her work is just beginning. Ariola said she plans to keep Ulrich’s office and the same phone number so that there is no “break in service” or time when the door is not open.
She will be conducting interviews for a diverse staff that will best serve the district.
“I want it to be a multicultural staff so that it reflects this district and we’re just going to hit the ground running day one,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.