Landrith, first Met, dead at 93

Hobie Landrith, a catcher who was the first player chosen by the fledgling New York Mets in the 1961 expansion draft, died April 6 in Sunnyvale, Calif.
The 14-year major leaguer was 93.
Landrith made his big league debut with the Cincinnati Reds in 1950. He was left unprotected by the San Francisco Giants in the draft that took place in October 1961, before the Mets and Houston Colt .45s joined the National League.
Mets Manager Casey Stengel was asked why the team went with Landrith, a career journeyman who had spent most of his time in the majors as a backup.
“Because if you don’t have a catcher, you’re going to have a lot of passed balls,” said the Ol’ Professor, as only he could.
Landrith would play only 23 games for Casey’s lovable losers, but did have a walk-off home run off all-time great hurler Warren Spahn of the Braves. He soon was dealt to the Baltimore Orioles as the player to be named later in the deal that brought “Marvelous Marv” Throneberry to the Mets. He ended his career in 1963 with the Orioles and Washington Senators.
— Michael Gannon
