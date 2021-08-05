If the Colonial-era Brinckerhoffs could see what happened to their family burial ground, they’d be rolling in their unmarked, overgrown graves.
The Fresh Meadows cemetery has been left in a state of disregard for decades, despite being a landmarked plot of land. Layers of fences separating the space from the street are destroyed, and vines are spilling over them onto the shattered sidewalks. Trash litters the ground. The Colonial cemetery looks more like a miniature forest than a family graveyard.
Nearby residents have tried for years to do the Brinckerhoff family justice, but to no avail. Despite being a city-landmarked cemetery since 2012, the land is privately owned by someone who doesn’t take care of it, meaning the city can do little about it.
“If she was not going to sell it, then so be it, but take care of it. Clean it up. We can’t go in there and clean it up, we’d be trespassing,” said Joan Hausmann, the Friends of Brinckerhoff Colonial Cemetery group’s secretary. “It’s just a shame.”
The group is an extension of the Fresh Meadows Civic Association and was created in 2000 in an effort to first get the cemetery landmarked for its own protection against development, a battle that took 12 years. But their advocacy has continued, especially since the landmarking has done little to preserve the historical graveyard.
Now, the group is trying to recruit Mayor de Blasio to step in and take charge of the historical space, which houses 77 graves from 1736 through 1872.
Hausmann sent a July 12 letter to the mayor and other city leaders requesting that the city finally take action and force the property owner to take care of her land.
“There is no reason why this historic site must suffer because of the owner’s total negligence,” the letter read. “Why aren’t summonses being issued to the owner? Why isn’t the owner held responsible for maintenance of the sidewalk and the property?”
The long fight for the preservation of the cemetery had once come to a near end several years ago when then-state Sen. Tony Avella attempted to get the land bought from the owner, but the offer fell through. Avella said he offered to get the state to buy back the land from the property owner for the same price she purchased it for, which was about $100,000.
“They seemed to be willing because there was nothing they could do with the property,” Avella said. “But things got complicated very quickly.”
Then-City Councilmember Rory Lancman managed to secure more than double Avella’s offer in that year’s city budget, Avella said. Despite the massive jump in value, the deal has been in limbo since.
“I can only assume the property owner thought, ‘Hey, I could get a good deal here,’” Avella said.
In the years since, the property owner, who could not be reached, has seemingly disappeared from Queens, Hausmann said. Rumors say she moved to North Carolina.
The city could theoretically clean up the property and bill the owner, Avella said, and the sidewalks are the city’s responsibility and should be repaired from their dilapidated state.
The city has not yet responded to or acknowledged Hausmann’s letter, she said. Neither the mayor’s press office nor the city Landmarks Preservation Commission responded to multiple requests for comment by the Chronicle.
