State Attorney General Tish James issued an advisory Monday to landlords who accepted Emergency Rental Assistance Program funds as a form of payment over the last two years during the pandemic.
“The rules are clear: Landlords who accept ERAP payments cannot raise rents for 12 months,” said James in a statement.
The rental assistance program was created to support low- to moderate-income tenants across the Empire State struggling to stay in their homes at the height of the coronavirus pandemic, according to James. Landlords who accept the funds and who try to raise the rents on tenants are considered to be double-dipping and breaking the law.
The one-year prohibition on rent hikes on ERAP tenants was crafted in an eviction moratorium, which started to accept applicants who needed help with arrears in June 2021, to allow renters enough time to gain financial footing, according to the state.
Gov. Hochul’s office had paid or obligated $2.1 billion in rent relief and more than 100,000 payments were made to landlords totaling roughly $1.25 billion as of January, according to her spokesman, Avi Small.
An additional $800 million was allocated for ERAP in the 2023 fiscal budget in April, according to the Governor’s Office. Next year’s budget also includes an additional $125 million for landlords whose tenants did not apply for ERAP, including in instances where renters vacated a property with rental arrears.
Since April 9, 15,000 payments totaling $160 million were made to the Landlord Rental Assistance Program.
The ERAP rule does not apply to landlords who have fewer than four units or if the property owner’s immediate family members intend to occupy a unit as a primary residence, according to James’ Office.
“Some of our most vulnerable communities are still reeling from the devastating effects of this once-in-a-generation pandemic,” Hochul said in a statement in April. “An unprecedented crisis demands an unprecedented response for those with seemingly insurmountable debt.”
James wants renters who have been approached with rent hikes or late fees for the months covered by ERAP to call 1 (844) 691-7368 from Monday to Friday at 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. for assistance. The hearing impaired can call 1 (833) 843-8829. She advised tenants to monitor leases and return them to landlords if there has been a rent hike on payment with a note explaining that they received ERAP funds. They should follow up with management to explain why the issuance is improper, as well as why they need a new lease.
James also said not to ignore court papers from a landlord, even after sending a note, and to speak with an attorney about their lease and visit tenanthelpny.org if they need help finding free legal representation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.