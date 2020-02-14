Lancman talks reform at 103rd Pct. Council

Councilman Rory Lancman (D-Fresh Meadows) got and gave an earful Tuesday night at the monthly meeting of the 103rd Precinct Community Council.

Lancman, chairman of the Committee on the Justice System, discussed the impact of bail and discovery reform on the city’s crime statistics for January.

He and Councilman Donovan Richards (D-Laurelton), chairman of the Public Safety Committee, last week wrote a letter questioning NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea’s assessment of how the elimination of cash bail in most cases impacted the sudden increase in crime.

“There were 1,222 more index crimes in January 2020 than in January 2019,” Lancman said, speaking in the auditorium at the Queens Central Library in Jamaica. “Only 84 were allegedly committed by people released because of bail reform — 7 percent. Those are the NYPD’s numbers, not mine.”

Lancman said he would have liked the bail changes that began Jan. 1 to include giving judges discretion to determine if an accused criminal poses a danger if released, but nevertheless backed the near elimination of cash bail and the requirement that prosecutors turn all of their evidence over to the defense — including the names and addresses of potential witnesses — within 15 days. The changes were part of the state budget.

Lancman acknowledged that the Legislature foisted huge unfunded mandates on local prosecutors throughout the state — the Daily News says more than 20 assistant district attorneys in the Brooklyn DA’s office have resigned since Jan. 1 because of the increased workloads — but that the city has increased its own funding for DA’s offices.

“How would you like to be accused of a crime and not know the evidence against you, the witnesses against you until the start of the trial?” Lancman asked.

A handful of audience members told Lancman they consider the changes to be a danger to public safety. Second Vice President Jim Vaccaro accused the councilman of proclaiming his support for the police in the council setting while vilifying them elsewhere.

“I’ll take the word of judges and cops in this over yours,” he said.

In other business, the council heard from U.S. Postal Inspector investigators Glen McKechnie and Connor Ayers on the ongoing problem with mailbox fishing.

The practice involves thieves lowering an object covered with sticky material into a mailbox by a string or cord in an effort to find cash or checks that can be altered and cashed, sometimes for many times the intended amount.

McKechnie said the Postal Service is retrofitting older mailboxes with slits that allow only envelopes as opposed to large openings. But he also said there are probably a couple of hundred left to go in Queens.

He said if residents can’t bring their mail directly into a post office building, they should try to use the public mailboxes before the final collection of the day rather than risk having their mail sitting overnight.

“If you use a mailbox before 4, 5 or 6 o’clock, you can eliminate a lot of mailbox fishing,” he said.

He also said anyone who has a problem with mail or checks they suspect were taken can contact the mail theft unit of the Postal Inspectors Office 24 hours a day at (212) 330-2400.

In the monthly crime report, Capt. Lufti Dalpi, executive officer of the 103rd Precinct, said the command in January saw an increase in crime year to date, and in a number of the individual index crime categories. He reminded people not to fall asleep riding the subway and to not leave valuables — or their keys — in their cars.

“We’ve had 12 car thefts this year,” Dalpi said. “In five of them the keys were in the ignition.”