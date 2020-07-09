The holiday weekend was marked with at least 44 shootings with 63 victims and 11 deaths throughout the city, which NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea blamed on bail reform and Councilmember Rory Lancman (D-Fresh Meadows) blamed on Shea’s failure.
The July 3, 4 and 5 violence followed a 130 percent jump in shootings in June 2020 compared to the same time in June 2019.
“We’re in a perfect storm of sorts with COVID, with the Rikers population, but, you know — look at the Rikers population of the last year. Ask a sane person, it’s about half. And where is that other half right now? We’ve transplanted general population to the streets of New York City. And it’s extremely frustrating,” Shea said as a guest on NY1’s Mornings on One show July 6.
Lancman, who supported cash bail reform, took to Twitter June 6 to counter Shea’s statement and call for his resignation — Lancman said the commissioner blamed the violence weekend on legislation that prohibits officers from using chokeholds or from jailing suspects without bail, which he views as a “not just a stunning admission of failure, but a complete surrender.”
Later that same day, Lancman returned to the social media platform to publish his letter addressed to Mayor de Blasio calling for Shea’s termination — “If he won’t resign, you need to fire him and appoint a Commissioner and senior police leadership committed to, and capable of, obeying civilian authority and enforcing the law.”
The feud between the NYPD commissioner and City Council justice system chairman began in February when Lancman, along with Public Safety Chairperson Donovan Richards (D-Laurelton), penned a letter to Shea accusing him of pushing a false narrative that bail reform laws were to blame for a 17 percent crime spike in the month of January.
The two councilmembers referred to CompStat figures and compared the number of individuals released without bail in January with the spike in crime — there were 1,222 more index crimes in January 2020 than in January 2019, but the legislators point out that only 84 of the 230 January 2020 arrests involving individuals released without bail were charged with index crimes.
The state implemented some rollback on bail reform that went into effect on July 1 —judges can now set bail in cases of vehicular assault in the first degree, promoting an obscene sexual performance by a child, sex trafficking of a child, aggravated assault upon a person less than 11 years old and any crime that is alleged to have caused the death of another person.
During his July 6 daily press briefing, de Blasio acknowledged that the increase in shootings was “not because of one thing, let’s be really clear. There’s not one cause for something like this. There’s a lot of different pieces. Again, the fact that the court system is not working, the economy’s not working, people have been pent up for months and months. So many issues underlying this challenge.”
Lancman said the disconnect between de Blasio and Shea is indicative of a larger issue between the mayor and NYPD.
“Think about this, the elected mayor and ‘The NYPD’ having two different positions and explanations on a critically important issue, and tell me that this mayor hasn’t lost control of his police department,” Lancman wrote in another July 6 tweet.
Neither Shea nor de Blasio issued a response to Lancman’s letter.
