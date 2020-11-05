Councilman Rory Lancman (D-Fresh Meadows) has been appointed as the state’s new special counsel for ratepayer protection by Gov. Cuomo.
Lancman, 51, will represent the interests of residential and commercial customers of regulated electric, gas, water and telecom companies, according to Cuomo’s press release.
His resignation from the Council was effective Wednesday, when he took up his new post.
“Utility companies do not have a God-given right to operate in New York, and when they abuse and bully consumers they must be held accountable,” Cuomo said in a statement from his office. “I am creating a new position of Special Counsel for Ratepayer Protection at the Department of Public Service to help ensure that happens.”
Cuomo said Lancman’s background in the Council and Legislature make him “ideally suited” to fill the position.
Lancman, who would have been term-limited out of office after 2021, told the Chronicle on Friday that the discussions with Cuomo’s office began a few months ago.
“The governor wanted to keep utilities in order after another poor performance following the storms this summer,” Lancman said. “I had intentions of completing my term in the Council. I’ve enjoyed serving my community in both the Council and the Assembly. But my constituents also like clean water and reliable electric and gas service, so I’ll still be serving them, just under a different hat. I’m excited to be doing this.”
Lancman said upon his resignation taking effect Mayor de Blasio would have three days to set a date for a nonpartisan special election
Cuomo’s office said Lancman will review the performance of all utilities in New York across all sectors — electric, natural gas, private water and telecommunications. His primary role will include determining whether they are making the investments required; whether they are performing as required; whether utilities are responding adequately to consumers — both residential and commercial; and whether they are complying with renewable energy goals and standards.
Lancman is an Electchester native, and grew up in a rent-stabilized apartment. He got his first taste of public advocacy watching his mother fight for tenants’ rights, including the right to form a tenants’ association and to protect residents from massive unforeseen rent hikes.
He served three terms in the state Assembly from 2007 to 2013. He ran an unsuccessful campaign for Congress in 2012, losing the Democratic primary in a multicandidate field to the eventual winner, U.S. Rep. Grace Meng (D-Flushing), who had gotten the endorsement of the county’s Democratic Party. He did receive the party’s backing for the Council.
Lancman’s most prominent post at City Hall was as chairman of the Council’s Committee on the Justice System.
He authored a number of bills as chairman, including a few that did not sit well with the NYPD brass and unions, including a new chokehold law that is being challenged in court by police unions from across the state.
“I’m proud of what we did on that committee,” Lancman said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.